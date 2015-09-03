TOKYO, Sep 3 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Aug 28 -30,026,338 -436,402,337 406,375,999 Aug 21 -2,465,606 -142,314,557 139,848,951 Aug 14 18,645,868 32,579,735 -13,933,867 Aug 7 25,627,471 170,340,544 -144,713,073 Jul 31 4,399,119 -4,373,808 8,772,927 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Aug 28 642,112,860 458,995,225 -726,413,211 31,681,125 Aug 21 184,913,934 322,972,353 -389,647,670 21,610,334 Aug 14 223,520,730 57,036,113 -298,779,128 4,288,418 Aug 7 -148,153,298 -261,159,374 278,136,140 -13,536,541 Jul 31 97,090,275 -73,347,720 -3,010,934 -11,958,694 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)