TOKYO, Sept 17 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Sep 11 4,996,504 801,122,242 -796,125,738 Sep 4 -20,448,280 -320,300,816 299,852,536 Aug 28 -30,026,338 -436,402,337 406,375,999 Aug 21 -2,465,606 -142,314,557 139,848,951 Aug 14 18,645,868 32,579,735 -13,933,867 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Sep 11 370,144,554 -114,558,358-1,044,353,123 -7,358,811 Sep 4 416,552,528 332,675,988 -472,851,991 23,476,011 Aug 28 642,112,860 458,995,225 -726,413,211 31,681,125 Aug 21 184,913,934 322,972,353 -389,647,670 21,610,334 Aug 14 223,520,730 57,036,113 -298,779,128 4,288,418 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)