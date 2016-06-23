BRIEF-UK motor premiums rise 9.3 pct in 2016-trade body
* UK motor insurance premiums rise 9.3 pct in 2016, Association of British Insurers says
TOKYO, June 23 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Jun 17 -23,867,039 -197,230,796 173,363,757 Jun 10 -5,093,950 -493,615,546 488,521,596 Jun 3 918,873 -10,857,181 11,776,054 May 27 7,814,294 127,327,608 -119,513,314 May 20 3,932,833 2,137,133 1,795,700 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Jun 17 183,687,136 200,037,101 -217,208,127 6,847,647 Jun 10 232,510,523 21,441,462 234,512,790 56,821 Jun 3 129,088,308 43,754,712 -158,466,670 -2,600,296 May 27 73,143,482 -114,923,802 -67,242,768 -10,490,226 May 20 138,373,129 -133,944,909 1,830,353 -4,462,873 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)
Feb 2 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's global head of restructuring Roopesh Shah has agreed to join Evercore Partners Inc as a senior managing director in its restructuring group, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
* Says weakening of euro to hurt Europe results more than what was expected last September