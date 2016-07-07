SE Asia Stocks-Vietnam closes at 9-yr high; Singapore down

By Geo Tharappel Feb 2 Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed flat to higher on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve stuck to its mildly upbeat economic view but gave no hints on when it would next raise rates. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up about 0.3 percent after hitting its highest since mid-October earlier in the day. "It was already priced in... Everybody was expecting that there would be no rate hikes," said Mikey Macana