TOKYO, July 28 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Jul 22 -7,307,863 28,221,658 -35,529,521 Jul 15 16,672,154 275,961,639 -259,289,485 Jul 8 -8,761,756 -187,937,775 179,176,019 Jul 1 -1,768,847 -251,894,701 250,125,854 Jun 24 2,611,092 -141,312,594 143,923,686 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Jul 22 46,649,997 41,377,940 -126,460,533 2,903,075 Jul 15 -103,724,362 -505,123,062 363,305,474 -13,747,535 Jul 8 174,762,871 160,423,899 -165,316,256 9,305,505 Jul 1 246,534,423 -9,047,252 11,092,258 1,546,425 Jun 24 215,614,934 38,212,493 -121,857,986 11,954,245 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)