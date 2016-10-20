TOKYO, Oct 20 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling.
Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage
Oct 14 5,904,644 -45,440,953 51,345,597
Oct 7 11,069,417 119,290,427 -108,221,010
Sep 30 11,312,487 224,780,126 -213,467,639
Sep 23 11,720,287 243,864,999 -232,144,712
Sep 16 724,742 268,299,993 -267,575,251
Breakdown of brokerage totals:
Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos
Oct 14 -48,454,210 -16,592,708 116,018,970 373,545
Oct 7 -89,584,828 -287,845,770 281,492,540 -12,282,952
Sep 30 -81,308,566 54,538,951 -191,752,142 5,054,118
Sep 23 80,923,152 -195,322,179 -113,069,966 -4,675,719
Sep 16 28,693,905 165,620,985 -472,248,725 10,358,584
Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange
(Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)