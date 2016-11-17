BRIEF-Brewin Dolphin funds grow to 36.4 bln stg in Q1
* Q1 discretionary funds inflow of 0.7bln pounds driven by ongoing inflows from all channels.
TOKYO, Nov 17 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Nov 11 24,635,382 163,360,362 -138,724,980 Nov 4 -2,251,492 -102,470,757 100,219,265 Oct 28 14,558,770 444,255,848 -429,697,078 Oct 21 10,691,571 183,788,982 -173,097,411 Oct 14 5,904,644 -45,440,953 51,345,597 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Nov 11 -108,626,816 -413,912,651 398,296,280 -14,481,793 Nov 4 25,326,553 115,286,905 -53,782,038 13,387,845 Oct 28 -144,000,886 -286,920,212 10,578,005 -9,353,985 Oct 21 -51,384,846 -182,740,466 67,615,894 -6,587,993 Oct 14 -48,454,210 -16,592,708 116,018,970 373,545 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)
* Q1 discretionary funds inflow of 0.7bln pounds driven by ongoing inflows from all channels.
LONDON, Jan 26 Royal Bank of Scotland has taken a 3.1 billion pound ($3.92 billion) provision as it prepares to settle claims in the United States that it mis-sold toxic mortgage-backed securities in the run up to the 2008 financial crisis.
* Trading has continued largely in line with board's expectations as set out in preliminary results announcement