BRIEF-TSKB REIT FY 2016 net result turns to loss of 26.6 million lira
* FY 2016 loss of 26.6 million lira ($6.92 million) versus profit of 9.0 million lira year ago
TOKYO, Nov 25 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Nov 18 31,877,896 184,823,482 -152,945,586 Nov 11 24,635,382 163,360,362 -138,724,980 Nov 4 -2,251,492 -102,470,757 100,219,265 Oct 28 14,558,770 444,255,848 -429,697,078 Oct 21 10,691,571 183,788,982 -173,097,411 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Nov 18 -198,078,677 -433,793,816 482,414,552 -3,487,645 Nov 11 -108,626,816 -413,912,651 398,296,280 -14,481,793 Nov 4 25,326,553 115,286,905 -53,782,038 13,387,845 Oct 28 -144,000,886 -286,920,212 10,578,005 -9,353,985 Oct 21 -51,384,846 -182,740,466 67,615,894 -6,587,993 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)
* FY 2016 loss of 26.6 million lira ($6.92 million) versus profit of 9.0 million lira year ago
* Says Sola David has resigned her appointment as chief executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages rose for the first time in four weeks in step with bond yields on expectations of faster growth and inflation underpinned by actions taken by U.S. President Donald Trump, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.