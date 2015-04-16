* Foreigners' net buying 591 bln yen last week
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, April 16 Foreign investors were bigger
net buyers of Japanese shares last week than they had been in
five months, bourse data showed on Thursday.
During April 6-10, foreigners bought a net 591 billion yen
($4.95 billion) worth of Japanese shares, according to the Japan
Exchange Group, which operates the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
The amount was the biggest since the week of Nov. 4-7, when
foreigners bought a net 769 billion yen, which some brokerages
that track historical data say is the record.
Japanese shares have risen this year on expectations that
profits will be pushed up by a weak yen and that consumption
will be helped by a slump in oil prices and higher wages.
Last week, the Nikkei traded above 20,000 for the
first time since April 2000.
"Long-only funds which had been underweight of Japan were
seen buying Japanese stocks," said Norihiro Fujito, a senior
investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley
Securities.
"They were lagging behind the Japanese markets' rises. When
they are buying, they tend to chase such large cap stocks as
banks higher."
($1 = 119.4400 yen)
