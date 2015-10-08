TOKYO Oct 8 Foreign investors continued to sell
Japanese stocks for an eight straight week, exchange data
showed, as the Volkswagen emissions scandal added to worries on
top of uncertainty about the U.S monetary policy and slowing
demand in China.
According to data released by the Japan Exchange Group on
Thursday, foreigners sold a total of 198.9 billion yen ($1.66
billion) worth of Japanese cash stocks during Sept. 28-Oct. 2,
making that the eighth straight week of net selling.
Brokerages that track historical data say eight weeks is the
longest such streak since the summer of 2011, when worries about
the U.S. economy and the European debt problem hit global
equities.
"While there's been uncertainty over the Fed's decision on
rates, the Volkswagen's emission scandal has been hurting
equities," said Seiji Miura, a senior investment strategist at
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
"Large investors which held Volkswagen shares seem to be
selling other equities to cover the loss from dumping Volkswagen
shares," Miura said.
Volkswagen AG faces the worst business crisis in
its 78-year history after it admitted cheating diesel emissions
tests in the United States, with 11 million vehicles affected
worldwide.
He said that investors remain cautious as they have been
jittery on what the U.S. Federal Reserve will do with U.S.
interest rates after holding off raising rates, while worries
that a slowdown in China demand could hurt the global economy
persist.
During the same week, trust banks, which manage corporate
pension trusts and national pension fund trusts, bought a net
241.3 billion yen in Japanese cash stocks. This made them net
buyers for six consecutive weeks.
On Thursday, the Nikkei fell 1.0 percent to 18,141.17.
($1 = 119.7700 yen)
(Editing by Anand Basu)