TOKYO Oct 8 Foreign investors continued to sell Japanese stocks for an eight straight week, exchange data showed, as the Volkswagen emissions scandal added to worries on top of uncertainty about the U.S monetary policy and slowing demand in China.

According to data released by the Japan Exchange Group on Thursday, foreigners sold a total of 198.9 billion yen ($1.66 billion) worth of Japanese cash stocks during Sept. 28-Oct. 2, making that the eighth straight week of net selling.

Brokerages that track historical data say eight weeks is the longest such streak since the summer of 2011, when worries about the U.S. economy and the European debt problem hit global equities.

"While there's been uncertainty over the Fed's decision on rates, the Volkswagen's emission scandal has been hurting equities," said Seiji Miura, a senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"Large investors which held Volkswagen shares seem to be selling other equities to cover the loss from dumping Volkswagen shares," Miura said.

Volkswagen AG faces the worst business crisis in its 78-year history after it admitted cheating diesel emissions tests in the United States, with 11 million vehicles affected worldwide.

He said that investors remain cautious as they have been jittery on what the U.S. Federal Reserve will do with U.S. interest rates after holding off raising rates, while worries that a slowdown in China demand could hurt the global economy persist.

During the same week, trust banks, which manage corporate pension trusts and national pension fund trusts, bought a net 241.3 billion yen in Japanese cash stocks. This made them net buyers for six consecutive weeks.

On Thursday, the Nikkei fell 1.0 percent to 18,141.17. ($1 = 119.7700 yen) (Editing by Anand Basu)