TOKYO Jan 15 Net selling of Japanese cash
stocks by foreign investors hit a near four-month high during
the week of Jan. 4-8, as they unloaded risky assets after being
spooked by tumbling oil prices and a weaker yuan, exchange data
showed.
Foreigners sold a total of 447 billion yen worth of Japanese
cash stocks on a net basis during the week, the largest amount
since mid-September, data released by the Japan Exchange Group
on Friday showed.
Back in September, foreign investors were on edge due to
worries about a slowdown in Chinese growth and and the timing of
a U.S. interest rate increase, which eventually came in
December.
Last week saw huge volatility as the Nikkei share average
tumbled 7 percent, making the new year the first since
1949 to open with five straight days of declines.
The week was marked by sliding oil prices and worries over
an economic slowdown in China and volatility stemming from
instability in the yuan.
"Unless the slide in oil prices stops, foreign investors
will likely keep selling risky assets," said Yutaka Miura, a
senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities, adding that woes
stemming from oil prices will likely persist.
On the other hand, trust banks, which manage corporate
pension trusts and national pension fund trusts, bought a net
34.58 billion yen in Japanese cash stocks. They were net buyers
of Japanese cash stocks for the seventh consecutive week.
The Nikkei ended 0.5 percent lower on Friday and posted a
3.1 percent weekly drop this week.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)