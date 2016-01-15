TOKYO Jan 15 Net selling of Japanese cash stocks by foreign investors hit a near four-month high during the week of Jan. 4-8, as they unloaded risky assets after being spooked by tumbling oil prices and a weaker yuan, exchange data showed.

Foreigners sold a total of 447 billion yen worth of Japanese cash stocks on a net basis during the week, the largest amount since mid-September, data released by the Japan Exchange Group on Friday showed.

Back in September, foreign investors were on edge due to worries about a slowdown in Chinese growth and and the timing of a U.S. interest rate increase, which eventually came in December.

Last week saw huge volatility as the Nikkei share average tumbled 7 percent, making the new year the first since 1949 to open with five straight days of declines.

The week was marked by sliding oil prices and worries over an economic slowdown in China and volatility stemming from instability in the yuan.

"Unless the slide in oil prices stops, foreign investors will likely keep selling risky assets," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities, adding that woes stemming from oil prices will likely persist.

On the other hand, trust banks, which manage corporate pension trusts and national pension fund trusts, bought a net 34.58 billion yen in Japanese cash stocks. They were net buyers of Japanese cash stocks for the seventh consecutive week.

The Nikkei ended 0.5 percent lower on Friday and posted a 3.1 percent weekly drop this week. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)