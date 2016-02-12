* Huge sell-off translates into falling confidence in
'Abenomics'-traders
* Foreigners likely sold even more this week - traders
* Nikkei trades below its book value, fell 11 pct this week
alone
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Feb 12 Net selling of Japanese cash
stocks by foreign investors hit a near five-month high in the
week of Feb. 1-5, exchange data showed, as a stronger yen and
worries about a global economic slowdown threatened to erode
exporters' profits.
Foreigners sold 611.25 billion yen ($5.5 billion) of
Japanese cash stocks on a net basis during the week, the largest
amount since mid-September, according to data released by the
Japan Exchange Group on Friday.
Japanese stocks briefly rose and the yen fell after the Bank
Of Japan's unexpected decision to adopt negative interest rates
on Jan. 29, but they quickly reversed direction as investors
dumped riskier assets and looked for safe havens as global
market turmoil dragged on.
"Current market levels are a reflection of investors' fears
about intensified selling in crude oil this year and worries
that a strong yen could eat into exporters' earnings," said
Takuya Takahashi, a strategist at Daiwa Securities.
"Moreover, the huge sell-off translates into falling
confidence in 'Abenomics'."
Traders said foreign investors likely dumped even more
Japanese shares this week.
The Nikkei share average tumbled 11.1 percent this
week, the biggest weekly drop since October 2008, hit by a sharp
rise in the yen and concerns about stress in the global banking
system.
Japanese markets were closed for a public holiday on
Thursday, when the dollar fell as low as 110.985 yen.
As of Friday, the Nikkei share average was trading below its
book value, while nearly 60 percent of the names on the Tokyo
Stock Exchange's first section were trading below their book
value, compared to 44 percent at end-December, according to
brokerage data.
On the other hand, trust banks, which manage corporate
pension trusts and national pension fund trusts, bought a net 25
billion yen in Japanese cash stocks. They were net buyers of
Japanese cash stocks for the 11th consecutive week.
($1 = 111.9600 yen)
