By Ayai Tomisawa
| TOKYO, Sept 17
TOKYO, Sept 17 Net selling of Japanese cash
stocks by foreign investors last week hit their highest since
Black Monday in October 1987, as they unloaded riskier assets
spooked by extreme volatility in the market, exchange data
showed.
Foreigners, who were also net sellers in the previous four
weeks, sold a total of 1.034 trillion yen ($8.6 billion) worth
of Japanese cash stocks during the week of Sept. 7-11. Data by
the Japan Exchange Group on Thursday showed it was the biggest
weekly selling since Black Monday - an event that marked the
start of a global stock market decline.
Last week saw huge volatility in the market due to
short-covering after investors accumulated massive short
positions. Last Tuesday, the Nikkei share average wiped
out all of its year-to-date gains before it rebounded 7.7
percent for its biggest single-day gain in nearly seven years
the next day.
Foreigners were on edge due to worries about a slowdown in
Chinese growth and its impact on the global economy, while the
outcome of this week's Federal Reserve meeting in which U.S.
rates may be raised, also weighed on sentiment.
"A lot of foreign investors reduced their long positions in
Japanese stocks spooked by extreme volatility," said Yutaka
Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities. "The
Japanese market became a good target to sell because it was one
of the few markets which had sustained gains this year."
Foreigners sold a net 71.6 billion yen in futures during the
last week, bourse data showed.
Conversely, trust banks, which manage corporate pension
trusts and national pension fund trusts, bought a net 202
billion yen in Japanese cash stocks. They were net buyers of
Japanese cash stocks for the third consecutive week.
The Nikkei ended 1.4 percent higher at 18,432.27 on
Thursday.
($1 = 120.9000 yen)
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)