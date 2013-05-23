BRIEF-CWC Energy Services Q4 revenue rose 12 pct to C$21 mln
* Cwc energy services corp. Announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 operational and financial results
TOKYO May 23 Japan's Nikkei index stock futures briefly dropped below 14,000 in after-hours trade, indicating possibly a further decline in the cash market on Friday after a 7.3-percent dive on Thursday.
The index futures was last down 2.8 percent at 14,180. That compared with the benchmark Nikkei's close of 14,483.98 on Thursday.
Thursday's 1,143.28-point drop in the Nikkei was its biggest point decline since April 17, 2000.
* Cwc energy services corp. Announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 operational and financial results
* Silicon labs announces pricing of private offering of $350 million of 1.375% convertible senior notes
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 New U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said President Donald Trump did not endorse a proposed border tax system on Tuesday in his first speech to Congress on Tuesday, despite a vow to level the tax playing field for U.S. companies that export.