TOKYO May 23 Japan's Nikkei index stock futures briefly dropped below 14,000 in after-hours trade, indicating possibly a further decline in the cash market on Friday after a 7.3-percent dive on Thursday.

The index futures was last down 2.8 percent at 14,180. That compared with the benchmark Nikkei's close of 14,483.98 on Thursday.

Thursday's 1,143.28-point drop in the Nikkei was its biggest point decline since April 17, 2000.