TOKYO, June 29 Japan's Nikkei share average surged 1.5 percent on Friday afternoon after European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said the euro zone reaffirms its commitment to use its bailout flexibility and efficiently to stabilise markets.

The Nikkei was up 132.23 points at 9,005.91 after hitting the day's high of 9,014.66. It was the first time that the index traded above the 9,000-mark since May 14.

The broader Topix climbed 1.5 percent to 770.31. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Chris Gallagher)