BRIEF-Jutlander Bank FY net income down at DKK 193.2 million
* FY net interest income 436.9 million Danish crowns ($62.44 million) versus 506.6 million crowns year ago
TOKYO Dec 19 Japan's Nikkei average rose above the 10,000 mark for the first time since early April on Wednesday as signs of progress in U.S. fiscal talks and expectations of aggressive monetary policy under a new Japanese government boosted sentiment.
The Nikkei was up 1.3 percent to 10,054.20, and the broader Topix index gained 1.5 percent to 828.81. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by John Mair)
* Reliance Jio Infocomm - partners with Uber to enable Jio Money for Uber riders to pay for the ride
LONDON, Feb 20 British fashion retailer Reiss named former Next executive Christos Angelides as its new chief executive on Monday in a move aimed at allowing founder and chairman David Reiss to scale back his responsibilities.