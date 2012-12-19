TOKYO Dec 19 Japan's Nikkei average rose above the 10,000 mark for the first time since early April on Wednesday as signs of progress in U.S. fiscal talks and expectations of aggressive monetary policy under a new Japanese government boosted sentiment.

The Nikkei was up 1.3 percent to 10,054.20, and the broader Topix index gained 1.5 percent to 828.81. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by John Mair)