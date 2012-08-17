TOKYO Aug 17 Japan's Nikkei share average hit a three-month high on Friday after German Chancellor Angela Merkel appeared to back the European Central Bank's efforts to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

The Nikkei advanced 0.6 percent to 9,145.19, while the broader Topix index gained 0.5 percent to 762.75. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)