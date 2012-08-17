UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
TOKYO Aug 17 Japan's Nikkei share average hit a three-month high on Friday after German Chancellor Angela Merkel appeared to back the European Central Bank's efforts to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.
The Nikkei advanced 0.6 percent to 9,145.19, while the broader Topix index gained 0.5 percent to 762.75. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts