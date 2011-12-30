TOKYO Dec 30 The benchmark Nikkei average and the broader Topix both gained 0.4 percent on Friday.

The following stocks were on the move: **TEPCO DECLINES FOR FIFTH DAY, TOPS TURNOVER**

Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) shed 1.1 percent to 180 yen and topped the main board as the heaviest-traded share by turnover in its fifth straight day of losses.

Japan's trade minister urged the utility this week to consider temporarily going under state control, as the company faces massive compensation and cleanup costs after an earthquake and tsunami on March 11 triggered the world's worst nuclear crisis in 25 years.

Tepco has lost more than 90 percent of its value since the March disaster crippled its Fukushima nuclear power plant. 0341 GMT

**ONKYO SOARS ON REPORT TO END RETAIL PC SALES**

Onkyo Corp soared 30.6 percent to 111 yen, having briefly risen by its daily limit, after the Nikkei reported that the audio/visual products maker will stop selling personal computers through retailers by the end of fiscal 2011.

Investors said the move would allow the firm to concentrate on the fast-growing tablet computer business.

The Nikkei said Onkyo expects to sell only 30,000 to 40,000 personal computers through retailers this year, with sales estimated at 2 to 3 billion yen. 0148 GMT

**MARUBENI GAINS AFTER INKING $1.7 BLN KAZAKH OIL PROJECT**

Trading house Marubeni Corp gained 1.5 percent to 467 yen after the company signed a $1.7 billion contract with Kazakhstan's oldest oil refinery on Thursday to produce cleaner fuels.

Marubeni will jointly develop the project with China's Sinopec Engineering.

Marubeni outperformed rivals Mitsui Co Ltd, which was up 0.7 percent, and Mitsubishi Corp, up 0.4 percent. 0129 GMT

**CHIYODA JUMPS ON REPORT TO BEAT FORECAST**

Chiyoda Corp gained 3.8 percent to 796 yen after the Nikkei business daily said the plant engineering firm expects its operating profit to come in 2 to 3 billion yen higher than its forecast of 11 billion yen for the year ending March 31.

The firm's outstanding orders will likely total 800 billion yen for this year, up 61 percent from last year, the paper said. 0012 GMT ($1 = 77.53 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mari Saito)