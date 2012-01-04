TOKYO Jan 4 The benchmark Nikkei average rose 1.3 percent and the broader Topix gained 2.1 percent on Wednesday.

The following stocks were on the move: **TOYO ENGINEERING UP, WINS PETROBRAS FACILITY CONTRACT**

Toyo Engineering Corp gained 5.1 percent to 290 yen after the company said it won a joint-contract to build a refinery facility for Brazil's energy giant Petrobras with two local firms UTC Engenharia S.A. and Construtora Norberto Odebrecht S.A.

The project is scheduled to be completed in 2014, Toyo Engineering said. The contract will award 180 billion yen ($2.35 billion) to the three firms. 0350 GMT

**CHINA-RELATED SHARES RISE ON PMI REBOUND**

Shares of construction machinery maker Komatsu gained 2.6 percent to 1,845 yen and industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp rose 2.2 percent to 12,040 yen after China's official Purchasing Managers index (PMI) rebounded strongly in December.

The China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing said on Tuesday the country's PMI ticked up to 56.0 in December from 49.7 the previous month, giving hope that the slowdown in the world's No. 2 economy may be modest. 0142 GMT

**TOYOTA TOPS TURNOVER LIST ON MAIN BOARD**

Toyota Motor Corp surged 2.7 percent to 2,635 yen and topped the main board as the heaviest-traded share by turnover.

New data from Germany on Tuesday showed Toyota gaining ground in the country, expanding its market share to 3.5 percent in December helped by robust demand for its compact cars. 0121 GMT

**FINANCIALS RISE IN LINE WITH U.S. GAINS**

Japanese financial shares on Wednesday tracked gains on Wall Street.

Mizuho Financial Group rose 2.9 percent to 107 yen, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group advanced 2.5 percent to 2,198 yen and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group added 2.8 percent to 335 yen.

Financial shares were among market leaders on U.S. exchanges on Tuesday, with the KBW bank index up 3.3 percent.

The securities subindex was the leading sector in terms of percentage gains on Wednesday, with Nomura Holdings jumping 4.7 percent and rival Daiwa Securities Group adding 3.3 percent. 0108 GMT

**INPEX GAINS AS OIL PRICES SURGE ON IRAN ANXIETY**

Inpex Corp, Japan's top oil and gas explorer, gained 3 percent to 499,500 yen after oil prices surged overnight, fuelled by strong economic data from the United States and China and mounting concern about supply disruption from Iran.

Brent February crude rose $4.75 to settle at $112.13 a barrel on Tuesday, the highest close since Nov. 15, while U.S. February crude rose $4.13 to settle at $102.96 a barrel, the highest close since May 10.

Iran last week threatened to cut off oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital thoroughway for 35 percent of seaborne oil shipments. 0041 GMT **ELPIDA SOARS AFTER REPORT IT MAY MERGE WITH TOSHIBA**

Elpida Memory surged 7 percent to 383 yen after DigiTimes reported on Tuesday that the Japanese government was brokering talks between the troubled DRAM (dynamic random access memory chips) maker and Toshiba Corp to merge operations.

The DigiTimes, citing unnamed sources, said Toshiba may not return to the DRAM market if it integrates with Elpida.

Elpida said it had no comment on the report.

Toshiba lost 1 percent to 312 yen.

Elpida, the world's No. 3 DRAM chip maker and Japan's last remaining player in the market, is struggling with tumbling prices and loss of market share to South Korean competitors. As of Sept. 30, Elpida had about 390 billion yen ($5 billion) in interest-bearing debt, with a net debt-to-equity ratio of 1.2. 0016 GMT

**SUZUKI JUMPS ON REPORT TO OPEN INDONESIA PLANT**

Suzuki Motor Corp jumped 3.3 percent to 1,645 yen and outperformed the sector after the Nikkei business daily said the automaker plans to build another engine factory in Indonesia, to triple its output there to 150,000 units a year to keep pace with surging demand.

Rival Toyota Motor Corp gained 2.1 percent, Honda Motor Co added 2.5 percent, and Nissan Motor Co rose 0.7 percent. 0002 GMT ($1 = 76.68 Japanese yen) ($1 = 76.7500 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mari Saito)