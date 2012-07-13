TOKYO, July 13 The Nikkei average was up 0.3 percent and the broader TOPIX rose 0.1 percent on Friday.

The following stocks were on the move:

**SOFTBANK AT ONE-YR HIGH, ABOUT TO RISE ABOVE TRIANGLE HOLDING**

Softbank rose 2.9 percent to 3,050 yen, its highest level in almost a year as investors snatched shares as defensive play.

Softbank, which is making a foray into renewable power business, could also be helped by a positive view on its energy business as Japan started an incentive scheme for renewable energy generators this month.

Eiji Kinouchi, chief technical analyst at Daiwa Securities, said Softbank shares are about to rise above its long-term triangle holding pattern in the past decade. 0540 GMT

**KAGOME FLIES AFTER STRONG SALES ON TOMATO BOOM**

Kagome rose to 2 1/2-year high of 1,686 yen and last stood at 1,684 yen, up 2.6 percent after the manufacturer of ketchup and other tomato processed foods on Thursday raised its operating profit forecast for the year to March to 10.0 billion yen from 8.5 billion yen.

Demand for tomato and Kagome goods surged since February, when a research showed tomato helps to reduce neutral fat in body. 0502 GMT

**KYOCERA FALLS, JP MORGAN SLASHES OPS FORECAST**

Kyocera Corp lost 1.7 percent to 6,440 yen after JPMorgan cut its target price and reduced its operating profit forecast for the current financial year due to Kyocera's exposure to recession-struck Europe.

JPMorgan dropped its operating profit forecast by 42 percent to 78 billion yen ($984 million) for the current financial year "to reflect the risks presented by (1) the information equipment segment's dependence on Europe, and (2) AVX's environmental obligations," referring to its U.S. subsidiary's cleanup of PCB-contaminated sediment in Massachusetts.

JPMorgan also cut its price target to 7,000 yen from 8,200 yen to correspond to a price-to-book ratio of 0.86 for financial 2012. 0230 GMT **RENOWN TOP GAINER AFTER OPS DOUBLES IN 2ND QTR**

Renown Inc jumped 7.3 percent to 133 yen as the biggest gainer on the main board, after the textile company said its operating profit for the March-May quarter jumped 54 percent compared to the same period in 2011, when revenue was hit by the aftermath of the March 11 earthquake.

Renown said its sales grew 5.2 percent, boosting operating profit to 639 million yen ($8 million) compared to 414 million in the previous year. 0140 GMT

**TOKYO ELECTRIC TUMBLES, GOVT REQUESTS 1 TRLN YEN**

Tokyo Electric Power Co shed 5.5 percent to strike a new lifetime low of 138 yen, extending losses incurred on Thursday after the Asahi newspaper said the government will ask the operator of the Fukushima nuclear plant to pay 1 trillion yen ($12.6 billion) towards decontaminating the area around the plant after a nuclear accident last year.

Although the government is responsible for the decontamination project, a law passed last year says the utility must also shoulder costs and pay immediately, according to the Asahi. 0052 GMT

**IHI, SOJITZ UP, NIKKEI REPORTS ACQUISITIONS**

IHI Corp rose 1.8 percent to 166 yen and Sojitz Corp advanced 1.6 percent to 126 yen after the Nikkei business daily reported that both companies are to buy up foreign firms on the back of a shale gas boom.

IHI is to buy gas plant construction company Kvaerner Americas Inc, a U.S. unit of Norwegian heavy industry giant Kvaerner ASA, for several billion yen, according to the Nikkei.

The paper also reported that Sojitz will acquire an interest in a Mexican mine for barite, which is used to remove dirt and rocks in mined shale gas, the Nikkei said. 0040 GMT

**DENTSU INC SHEDS 6 PCT ON AEGIS ACQUISITION**

Dentsu dropped 6.3 percent to 2,162 yen as investors judged its purchase of British marketing group Aegis for 3.2 billion pounds ($5 billion) as overpriced.

The Japanese marketing company said it aims to complement its own strong presence in Japan and Asia with Aegis's footprint in Europe, as well as its expertise in digital services. 0026 GMT ($1 = 79.2500 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Jijo Jacob and Prateek Chatterjee)