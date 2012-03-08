TOKYO, March 8 The benchmark Nikkei average advanced 1.5 percent and the broader Topix gained 1.4 percent on Thursday.

The following stocks were on the move:

**DENYO GAINS AFTER SHARE CANCEL**

Denyo Co rose 2.64 percent to 1,048 yen after the manufacturer of generators, welding equipment and air compressors said it will cancel 1,000,000 or 3.94 percent of its outstanding shares. 0523 GMT

**TRADING COMPANIES UP AFTER MERRILL PRICE TARGET RISES**

Trading companies gained on the back of Bank of America Merrill Lynch's price target increases, with Mitsubishi Corp up 3.3 percent and Sumitomo Corp adding 2.8 percent.

Merrill Lynch raised its price target on Mitsubishi Corp to 2,290 yen from 2,160, Sumitomo Corp to 1,360 yen from 1,300 and Marubeni Corp to 730 yen from 690.

It also increased its target price on Mitsui Co Ltd to 1,740 yen from 1,720 and Itochu Corp to 1,200 yen from 1,190.

Marubeni Corp, Itochu Corp and Mitsui Co Ltd were up between 2.1 and 2.5 percent. 0443 GMT

**REAL ESTATE STOCKS GAIN ON TOKYO OFFICE VACANCY DATA**

Japan's real estate sub-index was among the top sectoral performers, up 3.1 percent after market participants said Tokyo office vacancy rate data compiled by real estate broker Miki Shoji declined for the first time in five months.

Miki Shoji said it would release the data on Friday.

Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd, Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd, Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd and Tokyo Tatemono Co Ltd were up between 2.6 and 4.4 percent.

Leopalace21 Corp, a real estate agent specialising in building and leasing apartments, was the top percentage gainer, up 7.1 percent. 0417 GMT **SUMITOMO CORP GAINS ON KUWAIT POWER PLANT PROJECT**

Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp gained 2.7 percent to 1,212 yen after the company said on Thursday that it will join a public-private project to build a power and water plant in Kuwait.

Sumitomo said it will join British utility International Power Plc to develop the Az Zour North Independent Water & Power Producer project.

Sumitomo and partners secured priority negotiation rights in competitive bidding held by the Kuwaiti government and said commercial operations at the plant were scheduled to start in May, 2015. All generated electricity and water will be purchased by Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity and Water under a 40-year agreement, the company said. 0230 GMT

**INSPEC SOARS AFTER DEAL REACHED WITH TAIWAN MAKER**

Inspec Inc traded limit up with glut of buy orders at 33,050 yen, up 17.8 percent from its previous close of 28,050 yen, after the manufacturer of inspection machines for semiconductor packages said it had reached a deal with a major Taiwanese company.

The machine maker said it would supply an automatic visual inspection machine worth 1.3 billion yen ($16.1 million) to the Taiwan firm by the end of 2015, and had also agreed to establish a long-term partnership to distribute other inspection machines. It did not name the firm.

This is the second automatic visual inspection machine order the Japanese manufacturer has received from overseas. 0205 GMT

**OKI ELECTRIC RISES AFTER JPMORGAN UPGRADE**

Oki Electric Industry Co Ltd gained 2.3 percent to 90 yen after JPMorgan lifted its price target on the telecom equipment maker to 110 yen from 100.

It also raised its earnings per share estimate to 12.4 yen from 11 yen.

"We recently had the opportunity to get a firsthand look at the Chinese ATM business, which has been driving the company's turnaround. We think the business has good growth prospects thanks to market expansion and the rising visibility of banknote-recycling ATMs," JPMorgan said in a note to clients. 0205 GMT

**TOHO TITANIUM SURGES ON 5.3BLN YEN INVESTMENT**

Toho Titanium Co appreciated 5.09 percent to 1,370 yen after the titanium metal smelter said it will invest 5.3 billion yen ($65.65 million) to build a large electron-beam melting furnace next to its Yahata plant in Fukuoka, to expand its titanium business.

It will start construction in April, with completion scheduled for September 2013. Toho targets to start operating the furnace from October, with an annual production capacity of 12,000 tons, which will more than double the current operation capacity at the existing Yahata plant to an annual output capacity of 22,000 tons from 10,000 tons.

0112 GMT

**FINANCIALS OUTPERFORM, SECURITIES SECTOR UP 2.7 PCT**

Japanese financials outperformed the broader market on the back of Wall Street gains after robust U.S. private sector employment data reinforced the view that the economic recovery in the world's largest economy is gaining traction.

The U.S. banking sector lifted indexes higher on Wednesday and the KBW bank index advanced 1.9 percent overnight.

Megabanks Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group gained 2 percent, Mizuho Financial Group advanced 1.5 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group rose 1.6 percent.

Japan's securities subindex, up 2.7 percent, was one of the best sectoral performers on the main board.

Nomura Holdings, Japan's largest brokerage, gained 2.8 percent, reversing the previous session's 1.9 percent loss.

It was the heaviest traded stock by turnover on the main board.

Rival brokerage Daiwa Securities Group jumped 3.1 percent. 0156 GMT

**APPLE SUPPLIERS GAIN ON NEW IPAD ROLLOUT**

Japanese technology companies that are part of the Apple Inc supply chain gained broadly after the Silicon Valley company took the wraps off a faster 4G-equipped iPad starting at $629.

Renesas Electronics Corporation rose 1.8 percent, Seiko Epson Corporation added 1.4 percent and Toshiba Corp was up 1.8 percent.

Chipmaker Ibiden Co Ltd gained 1.2 percent and Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd advanced 1.5 percent. 0037 GMT

**SUMCO UP ON REPORT OF CAPITAL BOOST**

Sumco Corp, the world's second-largest producer of silicon semiconductor wafers, rose 1.1 percent to 858 yen after a report that it will receive 15 billion yen ($185.56 million) in capital support to turn around its struggling business.

The Nikkei business daily said on Thursday that Sumco will get capital support from three Japanese megabanks and trading firm Mitsubishi Corp as early as May to help repair the company's battered balance sheet as it restructures its business. 0025 GMT

**TAIYO NIPPON SANSO GAINS AFTER MERRILL UPGRADE**

Taiyo Nippon Sanso advanced 3.5 percent to 536 yen after Bank of America Merrill Lynch upgrade the oxygen producer to "buy" from "hold" and lifted its price target to 650 yen from 560.

Merrill Lynch said in a note that it had previously preferred Air Water Inc over Taiyo Nippon Sanso but the gap between the two companies' share price valuation had disappeared, so it now preferred Taiyo Nippon Sanso over Air Water.

Air Water shares were up 1.2 percent. 0014 GMT (Reporting by Mari Saito, Dominic Lau and Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Kim Coghill, Himani Sarkar and Chris Lewis)