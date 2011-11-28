* Nikkei up 1.5 pct on possible IMF aid for Italy

* Strong Black Friday sales push U.S. stock futures higher

* Olympus down more than 8 pct in speculative trade

By Mari Saito

TOKYO, Nov 28 - The Nikkei average climbed 1.5 percent on Monday as strong U.S. sales on the Thanksgiving weekend and a report that the International Monetary Fund was considering support for Italy set off a wave of short-covering.

The bounce in the Nikkei, in line with climbs in U.S. stock futures and short-covering in the euro, comes after the Tokyo index lost 4.4 percent over the past five sessions.

An unsourced report in Italian daily La Stampa said up to 600 billion euros could be made available at a rate of between 4-5 percent to give Italy breathing space for 18 months after it paid a record 6.5 percent for six-month paper in a punishing bond sale on Friday.

An IMF inspection team is expected to visit Rome in the coming days but no date has been announced.

"Sharp gains in U.S. stock futures are lifting the Nikkei. But the talk of 600 billion euro aid is just based on report by local media. We'll have to see where the euro will go from here," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.

The Nikkei rose 1.5 percent to 8,283.37, moving away from a two-and-a-half year low hit last week. The broader Topix index gained 1.3 percent to 715.98.

"The Nikkei lost every session last week, so at least a percentage of the gains is just a rebound from that," said Seiki Orimi, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

Orimi said record U.S. sales over the Thanksgiving weekend had given rise to hopes that strong sales may continue through the Christmas season.

U.S. retailers racked up $52.4 billion in sales during the Black Friday weekend, a 16.4 percent jump from a year earlier.

S&P 500 e-mini futures <0#ES:> were last up 2.1 percent at 1,177 after Wall Street fell for a seven straight day on Friday.

ALL EYES ON EUROPE

But participants remained as wary as ever about the deepening debt crisis in Europe.

"I thought Italy would stabilise a bit after Berlusconi left office, but the downgrade in Belgium, the high bond yields leaves an impression that Europe has entered a black hole," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, strategist at SMBC Friend Securities.

"You can't tell where the next landmine is," he said.

Borrowing costs increased in Belgium as Standard & Poor's lowered the country's rating by a notch to AA and placed its credit outlook on negative.

Euro zone leaders are set to meet this week to approve rules for the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), which would clear the way for the 440 billion euro fund to attract private and public investors.

But the fund, which sources say may not be operational until January, may come too late to contain Europe's debt troubles.

Meanwhile, strategists said Germany's opposition to issuance of euro bonds and the European Central Bank acting as a lender of last resort is breeding capital flight out of Europe.

Gainers included Panasonic Corp which jumped 3.5 percent to 709 yen after it said it will invest $580 million to build a solar cell plant in Malaysia that will boost solar output capacity by 50 percent to about 900 megawatts.

Scandal-hit Olympus Corp dropped 9 percent to 1,007 yen after logging gains all last week, continuing what traders call a "money game" of short-term speculative trading. It was the third-heaviest traded share by turnover.

Ousted CEO Michael Woodford met with the Olympus board last Friday and said the priority for all members were to meet the Dec. 14 filing deadline and avoid delisting. Woodford is set to meet officials from the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation this week. (Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)