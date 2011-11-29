TOKYO, Nov 30 The Nikkei share average may
tread water near 8,500 on Wednesday, gaining support as it looks
more likely that the International Monetary Fund will become
more involved in tackling the euro zone debt crisis.
Investors are also likely to react to positive U.S. consumer
confidence data, which jumped to its highest level since July.
"The Nikkei has added close to 300 yen over the last few
sessions and it is closing in on the 8,500 level which is
important for sentiment," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general
manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.
The Nikkei is expected to trade in a range of 8,400
to 8,500 on Wednesday, strategists said. Nikkei futures in
Chicago ended at 8,445, down 35 points from their Osaka close of
8,480..
Strategists said the strength of cyclical shares will
continue to support the broader market but Nikkei's performance
will largely depend on the yen's level against the dollar and
euro.
Wall Street advanced for a second day on Tuesday, buoyed by
data from the Conference Board and record Thanksgiving weekend
sales.
In Brussels, European finance ministers agreed to
release the latest tranche of aid to Greece as they struggle to
leverage the euro zone bailout fund. Euro zone officials said
they are consulting with the IMF to provide more help, possibly
bolstered with more European money.
Italy has had preliminary discussions with the IMF about
financial support, co-funded by national European central banks,
sources told Reuters, but no decision has been made. IMF denied
that there are any ongoing discussions with Italy or Spain on
any form of financing.
On Tuesday, the benchmark Nikkei rose 2.3 percent to
8,477.82, gaining for a second straight day and moving away from
a 2-1/2 year low hit last week. The broader Topix index
gained 2 percent to 729.68.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--Honda
Thailand's government said on Tuesday it would let Honda
Motor Co import assembled cars tariff-free until next June to
replace lost output due to the flooding.
--Toyota, Panasonic
Toyota Motor Corp unveiled its rechargeable Prius plug-in
hybrid car on Tuesday priced from 3.2 million yen, which adds an
external charging function and more batteries.
Panasonic Corp said it would supply lithium-ion batteries
for Toyota's new hybrid vehicle.
--Inpex, JGC
Inpex Corp and JGC Corp plan to buy a combined 40 percent
stake in shale gas mines in Canada from Nexen Inc for $680
million, the companies announced on Tuesday.
--Nissan, Hitachi Construction Machinery
Nissan Motor Co and Hitachi Construction Machinery said on
Tuesday the two would merge their forklift business in the
spring of next year, seeking gain a larger market share.
(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)