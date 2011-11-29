* Rebound extends to second day as short-covering continues

* Worries about Europe seen capping market

* Securities, steelmakers and shippers among gainers

By Mari Saito and Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Nov 29 The Nikkei average rose 2 percent on Tuesday, climbing for a second straight session on hopes that euro zone leaders were readying steps to ease the debt crisis and a robust U.S. holiday shopping season was underway.

This week's rally has been driven by short-covering after four weeks of losses, but market participants said selling from European investors capped gains and that the upside was limited as it will take time before any evidence of progress in the debt crisis emerges.

For the time being, investors are taking heart from efforts by France and Germany towards a fiscal union, increasingly seen by investors as a last chance to avert a breakdown of the single currency area while an agreement on bolstering the European bailout fund is expected later in the day.

"Today's market move is solely based on sentiment and not actual news. What the specific points of agreement will be in the finance leaders' meeting and whether there is something to support this sentiment is something yet be seen," said Hiroyuki Fukunaga, CEO of Investrust.

The benchmark Nikkei rose 2.3 percent to 8,475.56, moving away from a 2-1/2 year low hit last week. The broader Topix index gained 2 percent to 729.81.

Still, many investors are not ready to buy given the huge uncertainty over Europe and say that European investors may continue to sell risk assets like Japanese shares, with last week's low of 8,135 being cited as a key support.

"Everyone thinks there will be another huge shakeout depending on what policymakers will do. If they screw up, then there will be a global depression," said Kakuya Kojoh, manager of securities at Nissan Century Securities.

SHIPPERS, STEELMAKERS LEAD GAINS

Shippers and steelmakers lead gains after a massive selloff until last week. The Tokyo Stock Exchange's shippers subindex rose 4.3 percent while steelmakers rose 2.7 percent.

Japan's securities sector logged gains with Nomura Holdings adding 2.5 percent and Daiwa Securities rising 4.6 percent. Nomura announced on Monday that it had slashed its exposure to Italy by more than 80 percent in a move to reduce its risk in the region's debt crisis.

KDDI Corp dropped 1.7 percent to 512,000 yen was the second heaviest traded share by turnover on the main board after the company said it would sell up to 200 billion yen of convertible bonds and use the money to buy back its own shares from Tokyo Electric Power Co, the operator of the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant.

Daido Steel, a maker of specialty steel, jumped 7.6 percent to 494 yen after it said it will team up with Mitsubishi Corp and U.S. mining company Molycorp to make powerful magnets used in electric cars, reducing use of rare-earth content by half.

Troubled Olympus Corp added 1.1 percent to 1,001 yen after dropping nearly 11 percent in the previous session.

Speculative trading of the stock continued as Japan's securities regulator, the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission (SESC), launched an on-site investigation of the company to uncover details of the accounting scandal, the Nikkei said.

Separately, an examination of company filings and interviews by Reuters revealed that Akio Nakagawa, who won the massive advisory fee for the Gyrus M&A deal, also had ties with another controversial Olympus takeover target, ITX Corp. (Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano)