TOKYO, Nov 30 The Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday, reversing two days of gains as worry over the euro zone spread and it looked more likely that the International Monetary Fund will take a more active role in stemming the crisis.

The benchmark Nikkei lost 0.8 percent to 8,407.63. The broader Topix index fell 0.7 percent to 724.72. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Chris Gallagher)