TOKYO, Dec 2 The Nikkei average is
expected to stick near recent ranges on Friday as investors
focus on whether the benchmark can hold above the 25-day moving
average ahead of the crucial U.S. employment data due later in
the day.
In the euro zone, the new president of the European Central
Bank, Mario Draghi, signalled on Thursday the bank was ready to
act more aggressively to fight Europe's debt crisis if political
leaders agree next week on much tighter budget controls in the
17-nation euro zone.
"Investors' alarm over the euro zone debt crisis and the
short-term outlook seems to have receded slightly, but without
more trading volume it is difficult to see the Nikkei push near
8,700," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC
Nikko Securities.
The Nikkei is expected to trade in a range of 8,550
to 8,650 on Friday, strategists said.
Asian shares rallied on Thursday after China's central bank
cut reserve requirements for commercial lenders for the first
time in three years.
Thursday also saw a jump in trading volume, with 2 billion
shares changing hands on the main board in Tokyo. But market
participants say major positive developments are needed in
Europe to boost the Nikkei higher.
In the meantime, investors are focused on whether the Nikkei
can stay above Its 25-day moving average of 8,577, a key
resistance level, ahead of the Dec. 9 Brussels summit of
European leaders, seen as a make-or-break moment for the
currency bloc.
Nikkei futures in Chicago <0#NIY:> closed at 8,590, down 10
points from the Osaka close of 8,600.
Both the Dow and the S&P 500 dipped on Thursday and the
Nasdaq ended with a slight gain after the previous session's
rally.
On Thursday, the Nikkei rose 1.9 percent to 8,597.38 after
the world's central banks eased funding strains among European.
The broader Topix index gained 1.6 percent to 740.01.
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- Toyota
Toyota Motor Corp's U.S. auto sales trailed those of other
major automakers, increasing 7 percent in November and marking
its first gain since April. Separately, the automaker said on
Thursday it will work with BMW AG on advanced
environmental car technologies including joint development of
lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.
-- Honda
Honda Motor saw U.S. auto sales drop 6 percent in November
after losing sales every month since May and seeing its U.S.
market share tumble from almost 11 percent to just over 8
percent in the same period.
-- Daiwa Securities
Daiwa Securities Group plans to sell its prime brokerage to
Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia as part of the brokerage's
move to shed non-core assets and free up liquidity for other
operations, sources told Reuters.
-- Olympus
Scandal-hit Olympus Corp remains in focus after ousted CEO
Michael Woodford resigned from the board of directors on
Thursday and launched a campaign to reclaim his old job and
bring in his own team to save the camera and endoscope maker.
