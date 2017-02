TOKYO, Dec 2 The Nikkei average edged up on Friday, with investors focused on whether the benchmark can hold above its 25-day moving average ahead of crucial U.S. employment data due later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.1 percent to 8,602.96, climbing above the 25-day moving average around 8,577. The broader Topix index gained 0.2 percent to 741.52. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)