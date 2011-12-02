By Mari Saito

TOKYO, Dec 2 The Nikkei average edged up on Friday, with investors focused on whether the benchmark can hold above its 25-day moving average ahead of crucial U.S. employment data due later in the day.

In the euro zone, the new president of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, signalled on Thursday the bank was ready to act more aggressively to fight Europe's debt crisis if political leaders agree next week on much tighter budget controls in the 17-nation euro zone.

"Markets are looking to the U.S. employment number before moving and the uncertainties in Europe still keep many participants out of the market, so despite slight ups and downs based on sentiment, we remain stuck at a low level," said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Investment Management.

The benchmark Nikkei added 0.4 percent to 8,630.10, above its 25-day moving average of 8,577 though market participants warn if it falls below that level, it could prompt a sell-off later in the session.

Market participants also said they expect position-adjustment selling ahead of the weekend. Investors also remain cautious ahead of the Dec. 9 Brussels summit of European leaders, seen as a make-or-break moment for the currency bloc.

The broader Topix index gained 0.3 percent to 742.53.

Gains in Tokyo shares were in line with regional peers, with Asian shares outside Japan gaining 0.2 percent..

Honda Motor underperformed the auto sector, dropping 0.4 percent to 2,475 yen after the company's U.S. auto sales dropped 6 percent in November, having fallen every month since May.

The automaker's U.S. market share tumbled from almost 11 percent to just over 8 percent in the same period as Honda lagged behind rivals in recovering from supply disruptions caused by the March earthquake.

Toyota Motor Corp added 0.2 percent to 2,572 yen and Nissan Motor Co was up 0.3 percent at 703 yen.

Kumiai Chemical Industry, a manufacturer of pesticides and agrochemical products, jumped 5.8 percent to 291 yen after raising its profit and dividend estimates on strong sales in Japan and robust exports to Australia. (Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano)