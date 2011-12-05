TOKYO, Dec 6 The Nikkei share average is
likely to break a three-day rally but stick to recent ranges on
Tuesday after Standard & Poor's warned that the credit ratings
of top-rated European nations may be cut the region struggles to
stem its debt crisis.
The rating agency placed 15 euro zone countries, including
economic powerhouse Germany and France, on credit watch negative
on Monday, an unprecedented move that signals a possible
downgrade within three months.
"The S&P move weighed down New York markets in the
afternoon, but it is not sudden news and markets have been
expecting this for some time," said Yumi Nishimura, senior
technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.
"It will become a factor to prod euro leaders this week and
hopefully accelerate talks."
European Union leaders are meeting on Thursday and Friday to
seek agreement on a convincing rescue plan, while the European
Central Bank is expected to cut interest rates at its a regular
policy meeting on Thursday.
The Nikkei is expected to trade in a range of 8,600
to 8,700 on Tuesday, strategists said. Nikkei futures in
Chicago <0#NIY:> closed at 8,665, down 15 points from the Osaka
close of 8,680.
Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko
Securities, said the Nikkei was facing heavy resistance 8,700
while trading volumes remained thin.
All three indexes on Wall Street edged higher on Monday but
trimmed gains in afternoon trade after a media report of the S&P
action circulated and pressured the market.
French and German leaders agreed on Monday for further
fiscal integration across the currency bloc and said the
region's basic treaty will need to be changed to place strict
budget restrictions on governments.
On Monday, the benchmark Nikkei added 0.6 percent to
8695.98, adding to its 6 percent gain last week. The broader
Topix index also added 0.6 percent to 748.61.
STOCKS TO WATCH
- Olympus
A third-party panel investigating Olympus Corp's accounting
scandal is due to release its report on Tuesday, as sources told
Reuters the firm hid up to $1.7 billion in losses from its
investors, but added that there is no evidence of an organised
crime link in the cover-up.
- Toyota
Toyota Motor Corp said on Monday that it will announce a
revised earnings forecast for the financial year to March 2012
on Dec.9, after it had withdrawn its previous forecast due to
the impact of the floods in Thailand on its supply chain.
--Tokio Marine
Tokio Marine Holdings Inc cut its net profit forecast for
this business year to March 2012 to 10 billion yen from 90
billion yen.
- Nipro
Medical equipment maker Nipro said on Monday it plans to buy
up a 51 percent stake in Bangladesh's JMI Pharma Ltd, a unit of
JMI Group, for $10.5 million to expand its distribution network
abroad.
(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)