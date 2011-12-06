* Nikkei falls on European downgrade threat
* Olympus surges 15 pct, independent panel report eyed
* Heavy resistance seen at 8,700
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Dec 6 The Nikkei share average
slipped on Tuesday, breaking a three-day rally after Standard &
Poor's warned that the credit ratings of top-rated European
nations may be cut as the region struggles to stem its debt
crisis.
But shares in Olympus Corp soared as much as 15
percent as investors bet that a panel report into its
scandal-ridden accounts would not turn up any nasty new
surprises which could lead to the stock being delisted.
S&P placed 15 euro zone countries, including economic
powerhouse Germany and France, on credit watch negative on
Monday, an unprecedented move that signals a possible downgrade
within three months.
The S&P decision came hours after French and German leaders
agreed on the need for a basic treaty change in the currency
bloc to place strict budget restrictions on governments.
"We are entering a critical stage...there are high market
expectations for positive developments out of the European
leaders' meeting this week and if there are any indications that
decisions will be pushed back it will have negative consequences
for the market," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at
Tachibana Securities.
European Union leaders are meeting on Thursday and Friday,
seen as a make-or-break moment for the zone as they seek
agreement on a convincing rescue plan. The European Central Bank
is expected to cut interest rates at its meeting on Thursday.
The benchmark Nikkei lost 0.7 percent to 8,639.58,
while the broader Topix index shed 0.4 percent to
745.46.
The Nikkei will likely move between 8,600 and
8,700 for now, Tachibana's Hirano said, as market participants
take cues from other Asian markets and remain wary of sudden
changes in foreign exchange rates.
The benchmark also faces heavy resistance at 8,700 while
trading volumes remained thin.
Olympus shares jumped 10.4 percent to 1,204 yen, topping the
main board as the heaviest traded share by turnover.
The panel said it has submitted its findings to the company
and would hold a news conference at 0600 GMT.
Tokio Marine Holdings Inc slipped 1.9 percent to
1,860 yen after the nonlife insurer cut its net profit forecast
for this business year through March 2012 to 10 billion yen from
90 billion yen due to expected declines in deferred tax assets
after new regulations.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)