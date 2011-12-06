* Nikkei drops on European downgrade threat

By Mari Saito

TOKYO, Dec 6 The Nikkei share average slipped on Tuesday, breaking a three-day rally after Standard & Poor's warned that the credit ratings of top-rated European nations may be cut as the region struggles to stem its debt crisis.

But shares in Olympus Corp soared as much as 15 percent as investors bet that a panel report into its scandal-ridden accounts would not turn up any nasty new surprises which could lead to the stock being delisted from the Tokyo bourse.

S&P placed 15 euro zone countries, including economic powerhouses Germany and France, on credit watch negative on Monday, an unprecedented move that signals a possible downgrade within three months.

The S&P decision came hours after French and German leaders agreed on the need for a basic treaty change in the currency bloc to place strict budget restrictions on governments.

"We are entering a critical stage ... there are high market expectations for positive developments out of the European leaders' meeting this week and if there are any indications that decisions will be pushed back it will have negative consequences for the market," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.

European Union leaders are meeting on Thursday and Friday, seen as a make-or-break moment for the zone as they seek agreement on a convincing rescue plan. The European Central Bank is expected to cut interest rates at its meeting on Thursday.

The benchmark Nikkei had dropped 0.8 percent to 8,628.78 by the midday trading break, well above its 25-day moving average and closing in on the 75-day average of around 8670.

The broader Topix index shed 0.6 percent to 744.36.

The Nikkei will likely stick to recent ranges for now, strategists said, as market participants take cues from other Asian markets and remain wary of sudden changes in foreign exchange rates.

The benchmark also faces heavy resistance at 8,700, while trading volumes remained thin. Above that hovers the bottom of the Ichimoku cloud around 8,746, which is another key resistance point where selling could accelerate, said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

OLYMPUS REPORT EYED

Olympus shares jumped 8.6 percent to 1,185 yen, topping the main board as the heaviest traded share by turnover.

The panel said it has submitted its findings to the company and would hold a news conference at 0600 GMT.

The firm has lost more than half its value since ousted CEO Michael Woodford went public with his concerns over its questionable acquisitions.

"The Tokyo exchange would generally like to keep the (Olympus) stock listed, but obviously they could not do that if there was any report of a link to organised crime. But from what I have seen so far, the report looks likely to say there is no link and that there are no further losses," said Tachibana's Hirano.

Toyota Motor Corp shed 1.2 percent to 2,630 yen and underperformed rivals after the automaker said it will announce its revised earnings forecast on Friday for the financial year to March, 2012, delayed due to the floods in Thailand.

While some participants took Toyota's planned release as a positive sign, others were more uncertain and took profits after the stock closed at a five-week high on Monday.

Rivals Nissan Motor fell 1.1 percent, while Honda Motor Co edged up 0.4 percent.

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc slipped 2 percent to 1,858 yen after the nonlife insurer cut its net profit forecast for this business year through March 2012 to 10 billion yen from 90 billion yen due to expected declines in deferred tax assets after new regulations.

