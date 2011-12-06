TOKYO, Dec 7 The Nikkei share average will
likely inch higher on Wednesday but stick to recent ranges on
investor hopes that warnings from Standard & Poor's will spur
euro zone leaders to agree to strengthen the region's bailout
fund.
"U.S. stock performance was muted and Nikkei will
tread in recent ranges as markets await the ECB (European
Central Bank) meeting and the European Union summit," said
Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.
Nishi said the downside is limited for now, but if the EU
summit fails to deliver significant developments this week, next
week could see a sell-off.
Less than 24 hours after Standard & Poor's placing 15 euro
zone countries, including Germany and France, on credit watch
negative, the rating agency threatened on Tuesday to cut the
credit rating of the region's financial rescue fund.
The agency's warning puts added pressure on the European
Union summit, expected to discuss boosting the firepower of the
bailout fund on Thursday and Friday, as media reports citing
senior officials say that may include running two separate
rescue facilities.
The European Central Bank will hold its regular policy
meeting on Thursday, where they are expected to cut interest
rates.
The Nikkei is expected to trade in a range
of 8,550 to 8,650 on Wednesday, strategists said. Nikkei futures
in Chicago <0#NIY:> closed at 8,590, up 10 points from the Osaka
close of 8,580.
On Wall Street, investors shrugged off S&P and all
three indexes gained on Tuesday.
In Tokyo, the benchmark Nikkei shed 1.4 percent to
8,575.16 on Tuesday, while the broader Topix index also
fell 1.4 percent to 738.01.
STOCKS TO WATCH
- Olympus
A third-party panel investigating Olympus Corp's accounting
scandal said on Tuesday it found no link of the loss cover-up
scheme to organised crime but the firm must pursue legal action
against the firm's former executives and replace board members.
- Nintendo
Domestic sales of Nintendo Co Ltd's 3DS handheld game
systems are approaching 3 million units, the Nikkei business
daily reported on Wednesday.
--Mitsui O.S.K Lines
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines will form a joint supertanker service
with Denmark's Maersk Tankers and Singapore's Samco Shipholding
and Ocean Tankers, which would be operational from Feb.
1.
-- Inpex
Japan's largest oil and gas developer Inpex Corp on Tuesday
signed around $70 billion worth of liquefied natural gas
(LNG)sales and equity agreements from its Ichthys project in
Australia, with five Japanese utilities buying a total 4 million
tonnes per year of LNG for 15 years.
-- Meiji Holdings
Meiji, a food and dairy company said shortly before the
close on Tuesday that radioactive cesium had been found in
powdered milk for infants, forcing the firm to recall 400,000
cans of the product named "Meiji Step."
(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)