TOKYO, Dec 7 The Nikkei share average edged up on Wednesday but looked likely to stick to recent ranges on investor hopes that warnings from Standard & Poor's will spur euro zone leaders to agree to strengthen the region's bailout fund.

The benchmark Nikkei added 0.7 percent to 8,638.93, while the broader Topix index gained 0.6 percent to 742.99. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Joseph Radford)