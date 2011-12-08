* Profit-taking in futures before contract settlement

* Nikkei average struggles to hold 75-day average

* Tepco tumbles on report of 1 trln yen govt injection

By Hideyuki Sano and Mari Saito

TOKYO, Dec 8 The Nikkei average slipped from a four-week high on Thursday on profit-taking ahead of a futures contract settlement and as market players turned cautious ahead of key events in Europe.

Shares of Tokyo Electric Power Co tumbled after a report that the government will inject at least 1 trillion yen ($13 billion) in a de facto temporary nationalisation of the operator of Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, which has been leaking radiation since the March 11 earthquake.

Weaker-than-expected machinery orders data also weighed on the market, sending shares of machine makers like Komatsu down in morning trade before they recovered losses.

In Europe, a senior German official gave a downbeat assessment of prospects for agreement at an EU summit on Friday, causing investors to roll back expectations for progress in Europe's efforts to contain its debt crisis.

"Right now the Nikkei's caught in between bullish and bearish views on Europe's meeting this week," said Hiroyuki Fukunaga, CEO if Investrust. "Most people are taking profits because it's so uncertain and hardly anyone can take a long position now."

Fukunaga added that trading volume may not grow even with the closely watched futures and options settlement price called special quotation or "SQ" on Friday.

The benchmark Nikkei was down 0.5 percent at 8,676.26 in midafternoon, slipping from a four-week high above 8,700 hit on Wednesday but above the 75-day moving average of 8,638, seen as key support.

The broader Topix index shed 0.3 percent to 747.26.

Futures came under profit-taking ahead of the settlement of the December contract on Friday, as the Nikkei has entered a major resistance zone in the 8,700-8,800 area, where it traded heavily from October to early November.

The bottom of the cloud on the daily Ichimoku chart also looms above the Nikkei at 8,747.

WAITING FOR EUROPE

But most players want to see the outcome of the European Central Bank's policy meeting on Thursday and Friday's EU summit rather than speculating on the outcome.

"This week has been like waiting for a movie to start in the cinema," said Soichiro Monji, chief strategist at Daiwa SB Investments.

"My sense is that it could be like the previous EU summit on Oct. 26, where we saw some progress but details remained sketchy, leaving uncertainty in the market," Monji said.

In a positive sign, foreign investors became net buyers of Japanese shares for the first time in five weeks last week, when the Nikkei logged its biggest weekly gain in two years.

Still, market players said their buying mostly represents unwinding of an underweight position on Japanese stocks to a neutral level at best.

Tokyo Electric (Tepco), the most active share on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, was down 7.3 percent at 255 yen after touching a seven-week intraday low on the government capital injection report in the Mainichi newspaper.

"Tepco shares fell on fears that this could lead to dilution, although it could also reduce the risk of bankruptcy," said Hiroaki Kuramochi, general manager at Mita Securities.

Shares of scandal-hit Olympus rose 4.2 percent after the company's board signalled plans to quit over a $1.7 billion accounting fraud.

Panasonic Corp dropped 2.2 percent to 719 yen after the European Commission fined the company about 7.7 million euros in the settlement of a cartel investigation. Panasonic said the penalty was not expected to have an impact on its earnings forecast this business year. ($1 = 77.65 Japanese yen) (Additional reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Joseph Radford and Michael Watson)