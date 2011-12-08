* Profit-taking in futures before contract settlement
* Nikkei average struggles to hold 75-day average
* Tepco tumbles on report of 1 trln yen govt injection
By Hideyuki Sano and Mari Saito
TOKYO, Dec 8 The Nikkei average slipped
from a four-week high on Thursday on profit-taking ahead of a
futures contract settlement and as market players turned
cautious ahead of key events in Europe.
Shares of Tokyo Electric Power Co tumbled after a
report that the government will inject at least 1 trillion yen
($13 billion) in a de facto temporary nationalisation of the
operator of Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, which has been
leaking radiation since the March 11 earthquake.
Weaker-than-expected machinery orders data also weighed on
the market, sending shares of machine makers like Komatsu
down in morning trade before they recovered losses.
In Europe, a senior German official gave a downbeat
assessment of prospects for agreement at an EU summit on Friday,
causing investors to roll back expectations for progress in
Europe's efforts to contain its debt crisis.
"Right now the Nikkei's caught in between bullish and
bearish views on Europe's meeting this week," said Hiroyuki
Fukunaga, CEO if Investrust. "Most people are taking profits
because it's so uncertain and hardly anyone can take a long
position now."
Fukunaga added that trading volume may not grow even with
the closely watched futures and options settlement price called
special quotation or "SQ" on Friday.
The benchmark Nikkei was down 0.5 percent at
8,676.26 in midafternoon, slipping from a four-week high above
8,700 hit on Wednesday but above the 75-day moving average of
8,638, seen as key support.
The broader Topix index shed 0.3 percent to 747.26.
Futures came under profit-taking ahead of the settlement of
the December contract on Friday, as the Nikkei has
entered a major resistance zone in the 8,700-8,800 area, where
it traded heavily from October to early November.
The bottom of the cloud on the daily Ichimoku chart also
looms above the Nikkei at 8,747.
WAITING FOR EUROPE
But most players want to see the outcome of the European
Central Bank's policy meeting on Thursday and Friday's EU summit
rather than speculating on the outcome.
"This week has been like waiting for a movie to start in the
cinema," said Soichiro Monji, chief strategist at Daiwa SB
Investments.
"My sense is that it could be like the previous EU summit on
Oct. 26, where we saw some progress but details remained
sketchy, leaving uncertainty in the market," Monji said.
In a positive sign, foreign investors became net buyers of
Japanese shares for the first time in five weeks last week, when
the Nikkei logged its biggest weekly gain in two years.
Still, market players said their buying mostly represents
unwinding of an underweight position on Japanese stocks to a
neutral level at best.
Tokyo Electric (Tepco), the most active share on the Tokyo
Stock Exchange, was down 7.3 percent at 255 yen after touching a
seven-week intraday low on the government capital injection
report in the Mainichi newspaper.
"Tepco shares fell on fears that this could lead to
dilution, although it could also reduce the risk of bankruptcy,"
said Hiroaki Kuramochi, general manager at Mita Securities.
Shares of scandal-hit Olympus rose 4.2 percent
after the company's board signalled plans to quit over a $1.7
billion accounting fraud.
Panasonic Corp dropped 2.2 percent to 719 yen after
the European Commission fined the company about 7.7 million
euros in the settlement of a cartel investigation. Panasonic
said the penalty was not expected to have an impact on its
earnings forecast this business year.
($1 = 77.65 Japanese yen)
