By Mari Saito

TOKYO, Dec 9 Japan's Nikkei average fell on Friday and tested key support at its 25-day moving average after steps by the European Central Bank to help Europe with its debt crisis were less aggressive than some in the market had hoped.

The decline was in line with shares across the globe after the ECB, while cutting interest rates as expected, stopped short of offering stronger measures, such as more buying of government bonds. European Union leaders sealed a new fiscal pact for tougher budget discipline on Friday, but failed to agree on a treaty change to enshrine the rules.

"On the whole, Europe is moving in a desirable direction but there were excessive expectations in the market about what can be achieved this week," said Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

"It's too much to hope they can agree on a scheme to support indebted countries," he added.

Attention now turns to the outcome of a European Union summit meeting after French President Nicolas Sarkozy dramatised the danger facing the 17-nation single currency, warning about "the risk of Europe exploding".

But market participants said most investors were focused on the ECB, and its failure to commit to further bond-buying dashed hopes and risked pushing the market lower.

The Nikkei was down 1.1 percent at 8,569.65, after falling to 8,503.03, its lowest since Nov. 30. In doing so it slipped below its 75-day moving average of 8,633 and briefly broke below another major support at its 25-day moving average, now 8,523.

"If the Nikkei closes below the 25-day average today after having clearly broken below its 75-day moving average, the chart will look quite ugly," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.

A break there could open the way for a test of 8,500, a 38.2 percent retracement of its rally to a four-week high that started in later November, and 8,430, a 50 percent retracement of that rally.

The broader Topix index shed 0.5 percent to 741.52.

"If the Bank of Japan doesn't step in to buy exchange-traded funds in the afternoon, which is probably unlikely, there will be desperate selling and further adjustments on Monday," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, general manager of SMBC Friend Securities' investment research department.

Nakanishi also said tanking Asian stocks weighed on the Nikkei. The MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan lost 2.2 percent.

Shippers, which made healthy gains in the market's rally until the middle of this week, fell sharply, with the Tokyo Stock Exchange's shippers subindex down 2.1 percent.

Market players dumped cyclical shares in light of uncertainty in Europe ahead of the EU summit.

Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) gained 2.1 percent to 249, recovering some of the previous session's losses after Japan's trade minister said on Friday that no arrangements were being made to inject public funds into the struggling operator of the Fukushima nuclear plant, the source of a radiation crisis triggered by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami.

Chemical maker Teijin rose 2.5 percent to 249 yen after a report it had signed an agreement with General Motors Co to jointly develop carbon fibre automobile parts.

Trade volume jumped due to settlement of December futures and options as brokerages estimated that Nikkei futures were settled at 8,478.46. (Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Michael Watson)