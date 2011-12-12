* Nikkei up, 75-day average seen as resistance
* Investors eye China policy meeting, FOMC
* Toyota inches higher despite profit warning
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Dec 12 The Nikkei average gained on
Monday after European leaders agreed to draft a new treaty for
deeper economic integration but market players said the
short-covering bounce was set to be limited as the deal was no
panacea for the region's long-term debt worries.
Volume was thin, with investors seen reluctant to
step in and buy amid much uncertainty over the euro zone.
" Yes, they agreed on a budget pact, but
it has no binding powers and there is no treaty yet...They have
brought forward the European Stability Mechanism to next year
but it has no banking license. I do not see why stocks are
rising on this," said Seiki Orimi, senior investment strategist
at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
European leaders agreed last week to pursue a tougher budget
pact with automatic sanctions in the currency bloc, but the
European Central Bank said it would keep purchases of government
bonds capped for now and take no extra firefighting action.
The benchmark Nikkei gained 1.3 percent to
8,651.04, above its 25-day average around 8,516 and inching
closer to its 75-day average near 8,659, seen as a key
resistance level.
Further resistance looms at the bottom of the Ichimoku cloud
at 8,747.70.
The broader Topix index added 1.2 percent
to 747.02.
Key events for this week include a three-day
summit convened by Chinese leaders which ends on Wednesday and
which will decide next year's economic priorities. Market
players are looking for signs of further policy easing after the
Chinese central bank made an earlier-than-expected move last
month to cut banks' required reserves.
The Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Tuesday is also
in focus after U.S. consumer sentiment rose to its highest level
in six months in early December on signs of a better jobs market
and an improving economy.
TOYOTA UNDERPERFORMS AFTER GUIDANCE
Toyota Motor Corp shares underperformed,
climbing 0.5 percent to 2,649 yen after the company cut its
annual profit outlook by more than half due to the strong yen
and floods in Thailand.
Analysts said that despite the profit warning the market
welcomed the fact that Toyota had managed to estimate the extent
of damage from the Thai floods earlier than expected.
Rivals Honda Motor Co gained 1.3 percent and Nissan
Motor Co rose 1.9 percent after it said it will hold a
briefing at 0700 GMT on a tie-up with Microsoft Corp.
Trading firm Sojitz fell 1.6 percent to 125 yen
after forecasting a net loss of 12 billion yen in the year to
March, compared to the previous forecast for a 16 billion yen
net profit as it reduces deferred tax assets on a cut in the
corporate tax rate.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)