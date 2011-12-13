TOKYO, Dec 14 Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to fall on Wednesday and test its closely watched 25-day moving average after the Federal Reserve kept monetary policy on hold amid slowing global growth and a worsening European debt crisis.

The Federal Reserve said on Tuesday the U.S. economy was expanding moderately and voted against new stimulus to offset the effects of the debt crisis in the euro zone.

Market participants expect the benchmark to trade between 8,450 to 8,550 on Wednesday. Its 25-day moving average is around 8,508. Nikkei futures in Chicago <0#NIY:> closed at 8,500, down 50 points from the Osaka close of 8,550.

" The Federal Open Market Committee did not announce any new stimulus measures, leading to selling in the U.S., and investors continue to avoid risk as they look to possible sovereign debt downgrades in Europe," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.

Moody's intends to review EU sovereign ratings in 2012, saying last week's summit of European leaders offered "few new measures". Fitch Ratings said the summit's failure to provide a "comprehensive" solution would increase short-term pressure on euro zone sovereign ratings.

Wall Street closed down for a second day on Tuesday after the U.S. central bank's statement and the euro plunged to an 11-month low as worries over the region's debt crisis mounted.

If the Nikkei drops below 8,500, Nishi said buyers may step in as almost 70 percent of stocks on the main board are seen as undervalued with their average price-to-book ratio sitting near 0.9 percent.

On Tuesday, the Nikkei fell 1.2 percent to 8,552.81, holding above its 25-day average near 8,508, while the broader Topix index lost 0.8 percent to 740.71.

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- Olympus

Olympus Corp, at the centre of a $1.7 billion accounting scandal, prepares to file its second-quarter results on Wednesday to avoid delisting by the Tokyo bourse, as investors look to see if Olympus will need to raise fresh equity and whether its auditing firms will sign off on the revised documents.

--Gree

Social networking site operator Gree Inc is partnering with U.S. PayPal, the Nikkei newspaper said, to provide an easier option for users to buy online games and download them on their smartphones.

-- Mitsubishi Corp

Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp plans to build a plant capable of producing 500,000 tons of ammonia per year in Brunei by 2016, estimated to cost 116.7 billion yen, reported the Nikkei business daily. (Reporting by Mari Saito)