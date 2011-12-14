TOKYO, Dec 15 Japan's Nikkei share average
is expected to drop below key support at its 25-day average on
Thursday, following global markets lower as investor confidence
in Europe's new budget measures fades and surging bond yields in
Italy fed euro zone fears.
Italian borrowing costs rose to a record high on Wednesday,
with yields on the secondary market for the country's 10-year
paper rising above 7 percent, a level seen as unsustainable.
Adding to market unease, German officials rebuffed calls for
the European Central Bank to intervene decisively to stem the
region's debt crisis, saying instead that European countries
must stick to new stricter budget discipline.
Nikkei futures in Chicago <0#NIY:> closed at 8,420, down 80
points from the Osaka close of 8,500.
"Worries that the European sovereign debt crisis is
spreading and fears that it will threaten the world economy will
lead to selling," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at
SMBC Nikko Securities.
But market players said the downside would be limited as
investors anticipate Bank of Japan purchases of exchange-traded
funds and bargain hunting by pension funds.
Market participants expect the benchmark to trade between
8,400 and 8,500 on Thursday, most likely falling below the
25-day moving average near 8,503.
U.S. indexes shed more than 1 percent on Wednesday,
continuing losses for a third day and hitting the lowest level
in two weeks. The euro also continued its fall, dropping to an
11-month low against the greenback on Wednesday.
In Japan, the benchmark Nikkei fell 0.4 percent to
8,519.13 on Wednesday. The broader Topix index lost 0.5
percent to 736.98.
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- Olympus
Scandal-hit Olympus Corp picked former Asahi Kasei president
Shiro Hiruta and two prominent attorneys to set up a reform
committee, said the Nikkei newspaper, after the company filed
its revised earnings on Wednesday, showing a $1.1 billion dent
in its balance sheet.
--Nissan
Nissan Motor Co will spend $2 billion to build a plant
capable of assembling 600,000 cars a year in Mexico, a move that
will nearly double the automaker's annual production in the
Latin American country, the Nikkei reported.
--Marubeni
Chilean miner Antofagasta has approved the
development of its $1.3 billion Antucoya copper project, and
Marubeni will pay $350 million for its stake and commit to
funding its share of construction and development costs.
--Nippon Steel, Sumitomo Metals
Japan's fair trade watchdog said on Wednesday it has
approved the merger of Nippon Steel Corp and Sumitomo
Metal Industries Ltd planned for October 2012.
--Hitachi Construction Machinery
Hitachi Construction Machinery Co will invest about 40
billion yen ($512 million) to increase domestic production of
mining equipment parts, the Nikkei business daily said.
(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Chris Gallagher)