* Nikkei falls, breaks 25-day average

* Olympus tanks nearly 20 pct after restated results

* Expected BOJ, pension buying supports downside

By Mari Saito

TOKYO, Dec 15 Japan's Nikkei share average fell below key support at its 25-day moving average on Thursday, following global markets lower as surging bond yields in Italy highlighted fears that more immediate policy action for euro zone debt woes was unlikely.

Olympus Corp tanked 16 percent after the scandal-hit company restated its results on Wednesday, showing a $1.1 billion dent in its balance sheet after a 13-year accounting fraud that has engulfed the company.

German officials rebuffed calls for the European Central Bank to intervene to stem the region's debt crisis, saying instead that European countries must stick to the new budget discipline. Italian borrowing costs soared to a record high on Wednesday.

The benchmark Nikkei fell 1.1 percent to 8,423.48, dropping below its 25-moving average around 8,490. The broader Topix index lost 1 percent to 730.01.

"It looks like the Nikkei is going to stay at low levels for now as the optimism after the European Union summit was short-lived...there is growing negative sentiment about the situation in Europe," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, a senior market analyst for Monex Inc.

"Both the U.S. and Japanese stock markets have failed to find a sense of direction."

Despite the Nikkei's fall, market players said the downside would be limited on Wednesday as investors anticipate Bank of Japan purchases of exchange-traded funds and bargain hunting by pension funds.

Olympus tumbled to 1,099 yen a day after the company restated its financial accounts to avoid delisting by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with a dent in its balance sheet triggering speculation it will need to raise capital to repair its finances.

Masayoshi Okamoto, head of dealing at Jujiya Securities said shareholders were dumping the stock after it had been driven up in recent weeks by speculative buyers. It was the heaviest-traded issue by turnover.

Weekly data from Japan's finance ministry showed that foreign investors sold a net 303.9 billion yen worth of Japanese stocks last week, marking their largest weekly net sale since Sept 4-10 when they sold 587.7 billion yen. (Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite)