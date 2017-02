TOKYO, Dec 19 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Monday, as worries over the euro zone debt crisis heightened after Fitch Ratings warned of possible downgrades for seven European nations last week.

The benchmark Nikkei fell 0.5 percent to 8,362.75, while the broader Topix index lost 0.4 percent to 720.41. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Chris Gallagher)