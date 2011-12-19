* Nikkei falls 0.8 pct, stays below 25-day average
* Investors avoid risk as euro zone downgrade fears spread
* Nissan outperforms after share buy back
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Dec 19 Japan's Nikkei share average
dropped to a three-week low on Monday as worries over the euro
zone debt crisis heightened after Fitch Ratings warned of
possible downgrades for seven European nations.
Market players said worries about Europe were pushing
investors towards defensive stocks, keeping trading volumes thin
and wiping out any improvement in sentiment that had been made
on the back of a drop in U.S. weekly jobless claims and
encouraging U.S. regional factory data.
"Investors are on the defensive and they are not reacting to
U.S. macro statistics anymore," said Ryota Sakagami, chief
strategist of equity research at SMBC Nikko Securities.
Fitch Ratings warned on Friday it may downgrade France and
six other euro zone countries, saying a comprehensive solution
to the region's debt crisis was "technically and politically
beyond reach."
The benchmark Nikkei fell 0.8 percent to 8,337.46,
while the broader Topix index also lost 0.8 percent, to
718.08.
"Until the fiscal discipline pact is finalized at the
European Union summit next year, markets are not expecting
anything proactive, so investors can't budge from their
wait-and-see stance," said Sakagami.
The Nikkei remained below its 25-day moving average near
8,477 on Monday, now seen as a key resistance point.
Market participants expect some support to come from the
Bank of Japan's buying of exchange-traded funds and from
bargain-hunting by pension funds.
Shippers and securities were the biggest percentage losers
on the main board, with Tokyo's sea transport subindex
falling 2.3 percent and the securities subindex
dropping 2.7 percent.
Nissan Motor Co bucked the trend, rising 2.1
percent to 682 yen, becoming the heaviest-traded share by
turnover on the main board after the automaker said it will buy
up to 0.3 percent of its shares outstanding for as much as 10
billion yen between Monday and Thursday.
Rivals Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co
were flat, both gaining 0.1 percent.
Nissan also said it will convert its subsidiary
Aichi Machine Industry Co into a wholly owned unit in
March.
Aichi Machine, which supplies engines and transmissions to
the automaker, soared 29.7 percent to 271 yen, topping the main
board as the biggest percentage gainer.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)