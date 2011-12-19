* Nikkei down over 1 pct, briefly falls below 8,300
* Investors shed positions after North Korea news
* Tokyo stock impact seen as limited
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Dec 19 Japan's Nikkei share average
extended losses and hit a fresh three-week low on Monday after
North Korean state television reported that the country's leader
Kim Jong-il had died.
The benchmark Nikkei was down 1.1 percent at
8,308.36 in midafternoon trade, after earlier falling as low as
8,272. The broader Topix index lost 1 percent to 716.13.
North Korea's leader Kim died of a heart attack while on a
train trip, state media reported, sparking immediate concern
over the political stability of the reclusive state and its
nuclear programme, and prompting South Korea to put its military
on emergency alert.
"South Korea's reaction to this will be in focus. The risk
or fear that the death of Kim Jong-il will lead to provocation
by North Korea is prompting selling," said Hiroyuki Fukunaga,
CEO of Investrust.
Market participants said the drop in Tokyo stocks will
likely be limited, as investors shed positions while they await
further news out of North Korea.
"For now, investors will try and reduce risk while they see
how North Korea's political structure reacts and whether it will
fall into chaos or stabilise after his death," said Toshiyuki
Kanayama, a senior market analyst at Monex Inc.
Worries about Europe pushed the Nikkei lower in morning
trade, while trading volumes remained thin, wiping out any
improvement in sentiment that had been made on the back of
encouraging U.S. economic data last week.
Fitch Ratings warned on Friday it may downgrade France and
six other euro zone countries, saying a comprehensive solution
to the region's debt crisis was "technically and politically
beyond reach."
The Nikkei remained below its 25-day moving average near
8,476 on Monday, now seen as a key resistance point.
Market participants expected support to come from the Bank
of Japan's buying of exchange-traded funds and from
bargain-hunting by pension funds.
STOCK IMPACT SEEN LIMITED
"Although investors shed their positions, the market will
rebound relatively quickly," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, general
manager of investment research at SMBC Friend Securities.
"When Kim Jong-il had a stroke in 2008, it looked like they
were already preparing his son as an heir-apparent, so it looks
as though the political structure in the country is fairly
secure for now," he said.
Market players said major trading trends for the day had not
changed after the news from North Korea, adding that investors
were seen buying Nikkei put options at 8,250.
Shippers and securities firms extended losses as the biggest
percentage losers on the main board, with Tokyo's sea transport
subindex falling 4.6 percent and the securities
subindex dropping 3.9 percent.
Olympus Corp, at the centre of a $1.7 billion
accounting fraud, shed 8.3 percent to 921 yen in its fourth day
of losses. U.S. fund manager Southeastern Asset Management,
which holds 5 percent of the firm, said it was worried the
current Olympus board may be gearing up to dilute existing
shareholders in a bid to stay in power.
But Nissan Motor Co rose 3.7 percent to 692 yen,
becoming the heaviest-traded share by turnover on the main
board, after the automaker said it would buy up to 0.3 percent
of its shares outstanding for as much as 10 billion yen between
Monday and Thursday.
Nissan also said it would turn its subsidiary Aichi Machine
Industry Co into a wholly owned unit in March.
Aichi Machine, which supplies engines and transmissions to
the automaker, soared 31 percent to 274 yen, topping the main
board as the biggest percentage gainer.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)