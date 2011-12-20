* Lifted by short-covering after selling on North Korea
* Market players see limited upside on Europe worries
* Olympus closes limit-up on capital hike report
* Defence firms rise after Japan picks Lockheed F-35s
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Dec 20 Japan's Nikkei average rose
modestly on Tuesday as short-term players bought back shares
that had been sold after news of the death of North Korean
leader Kim Jong-il raised fears about regional instability.
Investors also picked up scandal-hit Olympus Corp,
which snapped a four-day losing streak and jumped 16 percent on
a report that it was considering a $1.3 billion capital
increase, with high-tech stalwarts Sony and Fujifilm
cited as possible buyers.
"Some people are obviously seeing that this will add to its
net assets and contribute to the financial health of the company
and increase the value of the company," said Masayoshi Okamoto,
head of dealing at Jujiya Securities.
Olympus jumped by it daily limit of 150 yen to 1,065 yen and
was the top percentage gainer on the Nikkei average,
which closed up 0.5 percent to 8,336.48.
Buying from Japanese pension funds also lifted Tokyo shares,
though market participants do not expect the Nikkei to rise
beyond recent trading ranges in the coming weeks, given worries
about the impact of euro zone debt woes on global growth, and
thin trading volumes ahead of the holidays.
Only 1.17 billion shares changed hands on the main board,
the lowest level for this year.
"I doubt that worries about the debt crisis will disappear
in January. Investors will still think there's no reason to buy
stocks," said Hideyuki Ishiguro, assistant manager of investment
strategy at Okasan Securities.
The 25-day moving average near 8,465 was seen as key
resistance, while Yumi Nishimura, senior technical analyst at
Daiwa Securities, cited 8,400 as another level to watch.
"Yesterday's selling was part of the initial shock after the
news out of North Korea and today, the market is up on broad
short-covering," said Nishimura.
A rebound in Korean shares on Tuesday also created a
sense of relief among players that the market may have
overreacted to the news.
The broader Topix index gained 0.3 percent to
718.49, with the 700 mark seen as a major support after that
level held last month on heavy buying from Japanese trust banks.
REBALANCING
Market players said the buying from Japanese pension funds
was probably just rebalancing after declines in Japanese shares
made them quite underweight on Japanese stocks over the past few
months.
Investors may also be rotating funds out of U.S. shares,
which have outperformed most other markets so far this year, to
more battered shares including those in Japan.
"I suspect some investors are taking profits in U.S. shares
and bringing funds to Japan or Europe as well," said Soichiro
Monji, chief strategist at Daiwa SB Investments.
The Dow Jones Index is up 1.6 percent so far this
year, compared with a fall of 18.5 percent in the Nikkei, while
Europe's FTSEurofirst300 dropped nearly 15 percent.
Bank shares underperformed the overall market, with the
Tokyo Stock Exchange's banking subindex falling 0.6
percent after U.S. financial shares came under pressure on
worries about losses in Europe and tougher capital rules.
Major defence firms outperformed the market and made big
gains after Japan picked Lockheed Martin's F-35 jet as
its next mainstay fighter and said both Mitsubishi Heavy
Industries Ltd and IHI Corp would participate
in the production of the planes.
Mitsubishi Heavy gained 1.9 percent and IHI rose 2.2
percent. Japan's machinery subindex was up 1.1
percent.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano)