TOKYO, Dec 21 The Nikkei average is set
for gains on Wednesday and likely to test major resistance at
its 25-day moving average after smooth debt sales in Europe and
positive housing data in the United States.
Nikkei futures in Chicago <0#NIY:> closed at 8,460, up 1.6
percent or 130 points from the Osaka close of 8,330.
The Bank of Japan is expected to keep its policy on hold,
saving its ammunition for now in case Europe's debt crisis
worsens next year. The central bank will make its decision on
Wednesday between 0330-0500 GMT.
"The Nikkei will get a boost from U.S. stocks performance
and positive data from Germany and bond sales in Europe, but
volume will remain low ahead of the three-day weekend," said
Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.
Any gains will be limited for the Nikkei, strategists said,
after trading volume on Tokyo's main board hit its lowest level
for this year on Tuesday. Markets are also closed on Friday,
which is a Japanese national holiday.
The Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,400 and 8,550 on
Wednesday, set to test the closely watched 25-day moving average
near 8,465, they said.
On Tuesday, the Nikkei average closed up 0.5 percent
to 8,336.48 in thin trade, while the broader Topix index
gained 0.3 percent to 718.49.
In Europe, Italian and Spanish bond yields fell, while
German business sentiment index saw a sharp increase in
December, underscoring the resilience of the region's powerhouse
economy.
Wall Street surged nearly 3 percent overnight after U.S.
housing starts and permits for future construction surged to a
1-1/2 year high in November, reinforcing the view that the U.S.
economy will continue to see moderate growth.
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- Olympus
Olympus Corp closed limit-up on Tuesday after a report that
the company is preparing to issue about $1.28 billion in new
shares to shore up its finances, with high-tech stalwarts Sony
and Fujifilm seen as possible buyers.
Domestic media reported that prosecutors are set to raid the
company later in the day over its accounting scandal.
-- Sony
Sony Corp shifted 321,400 units of the PlayStation Vita, its
new handheld game device, in Japan in its first two days on
sale, research firm Enterbrain said on Tuesday, falling short of
rival Nintendo's 3DS games.
-- Suzuki
Suzuki Motor Corp plans to invest 6 billion yen ($77.18
million) and increase the annual production of its
fuel-efficient gasoline engine fourfold to 400,000 units per
year, the Nikkei business daily said.
-- Tepco
The Yomiuri newspaper reported on Wednesday that Japan's
government plans to take more than two thirds stake in Tokyo
Electric Power Co, operator of the troubled Fukushima nuclear
plants, while the utility's bailout body is likely to inject 1
trillion yen into the company.
(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)