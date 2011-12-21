* Nikkei up 1.4 pct buoyed by global stocks rally, Europe
* Olympus, Tepco see heavy trade
* Resistance near 25-day average in focus
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Dec 21 The Nikkei average rose on
Wednesday and looked set to test major resistance at its 25-day
moving average after smooth debt sales in Spain and positive
housing data in the United States.
Troubled Tokyo Electric Power Co and Olympus Corp
were in the headlines Wednesday and saw heavy trading.
Tepco, operator of the Fukushima nuclear power plant,
dropped 6.4 percent to a two-month low after a report that
Japan's government plans to take a more than two thirds stake in
the company in a de facto nationalisation.
Olympus jumped more than 12 percent, extending the previous
session's gains after a report this week that the company plans
to boost capital and mend its battered finances.
The benchmark Nikkei rose 1.4 percent to 8,451.25,
inching up to the closely watched 25-day moving average near
8,461 while the broader Topix index gained 1 percent to
725.38.
"This time of the year global markets become particularly
reactive to headlines and while trading volume remains thin, the
news out of Europe and U.S. was positive, although this bounce
is probably limited for now," said Kenichi Hirano, operating
officer at Tachibana Securities.
Trading volume on Tokyo's main board hit its
lowest level for this year on Tuesday, and volume is set to
remain thin as markets close on Friday for a Japanese national
holiday.
The Bank of Japan is expected to keep its policy on hold on
Wedneday, saving its ammunition for now in case Europe's debt
crisis worsens next year. The central bank will make its
decision between 0330-0500 GMT.
In Europe, Italian and Spanish bond yields fell, while
German business sentiment index saw a sharp increase in
December, underscoring the resilience of the region's powerhouse
economy.
Wall Street surged nearly 3 percent overnight after U.S.
housing starts and permits for future construction surged to a
1-1/2 year high in November, reinforcing the view that the U.S.
economy will continue to see moderate growth.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano)