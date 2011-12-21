* Nikkei up 1.4 pct buoyed by global stocks rally, Europe
* Olympus, Tepco see heavy trade
* Resistance near 25-day average in focus
* North Korea fears keep Nikkei capped
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Dec 21 The Nikkei average rose on
Wednesday after smooth debt sales in Spain and positive housing
data in the United States, but major resistance at its 25-day
moving average held on regional security concerns from North
Korea.
Troubled Tokyo Electric Power Co and Olympus Corp
were in the headlines Wednesday and saw heavy trading.
Tepco, operator of the Fukushima nuclear power plant,
dropped 6.8 percent to a two-month low after a report that
Japan's government plans to take a more than two thirds stake in
the company in a de facto nationalisation.
Olympus seesawed and was down 1.5 percent after jumping
nearly 12 percent earlier. Media reported that Japanese
prosecutors raided the company's office on Wednesday, the latest
drama in the firm's $1.7 billion accounting scandal.
The benchmark Nikkei rose 1.4 percent to 8,453.26 by
the midday trading break, inching up to the closely watched
25-day moving average near 8,461. The broader Topix index
gained 0.9 percent to 724.97.
"This time of the year global markets become particularly
reactive to headlines and while trading volume remains thin, the
news out of Europe and U.S. was positive, although this bounce
is probably limited for now," said Kenichi Hirano, operating
officer at Tachibana Securities.
Trading volume on Tokyo's main board hit its
lowest level for this year on Tuesday, and volume is set to
remain thin as markets close on Friday for a Japanese national
holiday.
"U.S. stocks might continue gains this week, but huge
worries remain over Japan's corporate earnings," said Fumiyuki
Nakanishi, general manager of investment at SMBC Friend
Securities.
Thomson Reuters' I/B/E/S data showed earnings momentum --
analysts' upgrades minus downgrades as a percentage of total
estimates -- for the TOPIX was -8.1 percent, compared to
-5.2 percent for S&P 500 companies. It was however better
than -8.5 percent a month ago and -11.2 percent two months
earlier.
Investors picked up Topix Core 30 stocks like Toyota Motor
Corp, but market players said they were also buying
undervalued small-cap stocks to turn a quick profit.
Concerns and uncertainty about North Korea's future capped
the Nikkei, SMBC's Nakanishi said, after the reclusive state's
longtime leader died suddenly on Saturday.
The Bank of Japan is expected to keep its policy on hold on
Wednesday, saving its ammunition for now in case Europe's debt
crisis worsens next year. The central bank will make its
decision between 0330-0500 GMT.
In Europe, Italian and Spanish bond yields fell, while
German business sentiment index saw a sharp increase in
December, underscoring the resilience of the region's powerhouse
economy.
Wall Street surged nearly 3 percent overnight after U.S.
housing starts and permits for future construction surged to a
1-1/2 year high in November, reinforcing the view that the U.S.
economy will continue to see moderate growth.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)