TOKYO, Dec 22 Japan's Nikkei average is
set to make modest gains on Thursday, though it is likely to be
rangebound in thin trade ahead of a three-day weekend, while the
latest round of European Central Bank loans to banks failed to
bolster confidence on Europe's sovereign debt.
The Nikkei is likely to trade between 8,400 and
8,500 on Thursday, strategists said, after Nikkei futures in
Chicago <0#NIY:> closed at 8,455, up 15 points, or 0.17 percent,
from the Osaka close of 8,440.
Market players said the Japanese benchmark was unlikely to
make further gains ahead of a three-day weekend, with markets
closed on Friday for a national holiday.
Worries about Europe also capped gains although immediate
fears of a credit crunch eased after European banks took nearly
490 billion euros ($639.33 billion) in three-year cut price
loans from the ECB on Wednesday.
However, analysts said the loans would not be enough to
resolve the currency bloc's debt crisis.
"The Nikkei will not climb much higher although the European
Central Bank action was positive for the market, its actions are
seen as having a limited impact," said Yumi Nishimura, senior
technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.
Japan's technology stocks are likely to be in focus after
Oracle Corp reported results that missed expectations
for the first time in a decade. Shares of tech companies weighed
on U.S. shares, but Wall Street held firm and gained slightly on
Wednesday.
The benchmark Nikkei climbed 1.5 percent to 8,459.98
on Wednesday, but its rise was capped by the closely watched
resistance level near 8,462. The broader Topix index
gained 1.0 percent to 725.68.
> Oracle sinks Nasdaq; Dow, S&P hold firm
> Euro near flat as ECB tender effects fade
> Prices fall after average auction, on year-end sales
> Gold surrenders gains as euro gives up ground
> Oil rises as US stockpiles slump to near 3-year low
STOCKS TO WATCH
--Tokio Marine
Tokio Marine Holdings said on Wednesday it would buy U.S.
Delphi Financial Group Inc for $2.7 billion, as the
nonlife insurer eyes other acquisition targets and looks to
expand outside its home market.
--Elpida
Chipmaker Elpida Memory Inc may start talks next month with
Taiwanese rival Nanya Technology Corp as a preliminary
step towards a potential integration, the Nikkei business daily
said.
--Tepco
Tokyo Electric Power Co plans to raise its electricity rates
for factories and office buildings by a fifth from April next
year to offset higher fuel costs, the Nikkei said.
--Hitachi
Hitachi is expected to sign a preliminary deal with
Lithuania later this week on investing in a new nuclear plant in
the Baltic state, officials said on Wednesday.
--Softbank
Yahoo Inc is discussing a plan to effectively
transfer all of its stake in Yahoo Japan to Softbank Corp in
return for cash and assets, sources familiar with the matter
said on Wednesday.
--Olympus
Japan's prosecutors raided the offices of Olympus and former
executives on Wednesday to investigate the $1.7 billion
accounting scandal engulfing the firm.
--Renesas
The Japanese chip-maker said on Wednesday the European
financial crisis and Thai flooding are hitting demand, but it
has not given up hope of turning a profit in the October-March
second half.
($1 = 0.7664 euros)
