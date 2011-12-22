* Nikkei down 0.5 pct, resistance weighs at 8,460

By Mari Saito

TOKYO, Dec 22 Japan's Nikkei average fell on Thursday after two days of gains, meeting steep resistance near its 25-day moving average as the European Central Bank's loans to banks failed to bolster confidence in the region's sovereign debt.

Worries about Europe capped the benchmark Nikkei, which was last down 0.5 percent at 8,417.29, after banks took nearly 490 billion euros ($639.33 billion) in three-year ECB loans on Wednesday but the market remained uncertain about how much of the funds will flow to needy euro zone economies.

"Even after the ECB's loans there is a sense this will not necessarily mean that sovereign debt of those countries will be bought," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex Inc. "Many foreign investors have left the market for the Christmas holidays and it's difficult to form new positions ahead of the three-day weekend."

The Nikkei's 25-day moving average near 8,460 is seen as a key resistance level and market participants said the benchmark was unlikely to rise ahead of a three-day weekend, with markets closed on Friday for a national holiday.

Chipmakers were in focus, at a time when they face stiff competition from overseas rivals after Thailand's floods hit companies' results.

Elpida Memory Inc rose more than 6 percent in early trade, but later pared gains, on a report that it may begin merger talks next month with Taiwan's Nanya Technology Corp .

Elpida said the Nikkei report was not based on a company announcement and rival Nanya's chairman denied the report.

Another chipmaker, Renesas Electronics Corp, dropped 1.5 percent after the company's president said the European financial crisis and Thai flooding were hitting demand.

The broader Topix index lost 0.3 percent to 723.91 as foreign investors continued to unload Japanese stocks. Weekly data from Japan's finance ministry showed that foreigners sold a net 210.6 billion yen's worth of stocks, down from the previous week's 587.7 billion yen. (Additional reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Chris Gallagher)