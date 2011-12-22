* Nikkei down 0.6 pct, resistance weighs at 8,459

* Benchmark volatility muted compared with U.S., Europe

* Elpida gains on report of merger talks; Nanya denies

* Tepco recovers, says to hike electricity rates

By Mari Saito

TOKYO, Dec 22 Japan's Nikkei average snapped two days of gains on Thursday and met steep resistance near its 25-day moving average after the European Central Bank's loans to banks failed to ease concerns about the region's debt crisis.

The Nikkei edged down 0.6 percent to 8,407.41 by the midday break though it stayed in recent ranges. Daily swings in the benchmark have exceeded 2.5 percent for only 16 trading sessions this year, compared with 88 such days for the Euro STOXX 50 and 41 for the S&P 500.

Worries about Europe capped the benchmark after banks took nearly 490 billion euros ($639.33 billion) in three-year ECB loans on Wednesday but the market remained uncertain about how much of the funds will flow to needy euro zone economies.

"Even after the ECB's loans there is a sense this will not necessarily mean that sovereign debt of those countries will be bought," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex Inc.

"Many foreign investors have left the market for the Christmas holidays and it's difficult to form new positions ahead of the three-day weekend."

The Nikkei's 25-day moving average near 8,459 is seen as a key resistance level ahead of the long weekend, with markets closed on Friday for a national holiday.

Chipmakers were in focus, as they face stiff competition from overseas rivals after Thailand's floods hit companies' results.

Elpida Memory Inc rose more than 6 percent in early trade, but later pared gains, on a report that it may begin merger talks next month with Taiwan's Nanya Technology Corp .

Elpida said the Nikkei report was not based on a company announcement and rival Nanya's chairman denied the report.

Another chipmaker, Renesas Electronics Corp, dropped 1.3 percent after the company's president said the European financial crisis and Thai flooding were hitting demand.

The broader Topix index lost 0 . 3 percent to 723.52 as overseas investors continued to unload Japanese stocks. Foreigners sold a net 210.6 billion yen worth of stocks last week, down from the previous week's 587.7 billion yen, Ministry of Finance data showed.

Tokyo Electric Power Co advanced 3.8 percent on Thursday, after falling nearly 10 percent the previous session on reports it was in talks for a de facto nationalisation.

The utility gained after the company said it plans to raise electricity rates for corporate customers in April. (Additional reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Chris Gallagher)