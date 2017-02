TOKYO Dec 27 Japan's leading share index edged down in thin trade on Tuesday, dropping below a key resistance level and on track for a flat performance in December.

The Nikkei average fell 0.5 percent to 8,440.56, below its 25-day moving average around 8,461. The broader Topix index eased 0.3 percent to 724.25. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)